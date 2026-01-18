Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu begins her Australian Open campaign against Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Sunday, as the British No 1 enters a grand slam as one of the seeded players for the first time in three years.

Having returned to the world’s top 30 following a more positive 2025 season, Raducanu still landed a tough draw for the tournament with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka a likely opponent if she makes the third round.

Before then, Raducanu will need to find some form as she takes on the No 195-ranked Sawangkaew, who will be making her grand slam main draw debut.

After a troublesome foot injury disrupted her off-season, the 2021 US Open champion has played just three matches in 2026, losing two, and exited the Hobart International this week to the No 204-ranked Taylah Preston.

Raducanu has won her four previous first-round matches at the Australian Open since making her debut at the tournament in 2022.

The 23-year-old reached the third round last year, her best result at the tournament, where she lost to world No 2 Iga Swiatek in straight-sets.

When is Emma Raducanu playing at Australian Open?

Raducanu is among the players who will be appearing on the first day of the main draw on Sunday 18 January. Her match against Mananchaya Sawangkaew is scheduled fourth on the Margaret Court Arena.

Raducanu’s match will following the opening match of the night session, between men’s 10th seed Alexander Bublik and Jenson Brooksby, with that match not starting before 8am UK time (7pm local).

A late start for Raducanu could therefore be ideal for the UK audience, with the British No 1 facing a start time of around 10:30am GMT, although it could be later if the Bublik match goes long.

Order of play - Margaret Court Arena

00:30

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Leolia Jeanjean, France, 6-4, 6-2. Francisco Cerundolo (18), Argentina, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

08:00

[10] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs. Jenson Brooksby (USA) Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) vs. [28] Emma Raducanu (GBR)

For the full order of play, click here

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.