Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz start time and how to watch Italian Open match
Two of the world’s best players meet at the quarter-final stage in Rome
Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz collide in a tasty quarter-final as they look to roll on at the Italian Open.
Draper has climbed into the world’s top five and has a solid recent record against the Spaniard, winning two of their last three meetings, including on his way to Indian Wells success earlier this year.
The pair are yet to meet on clay, though, with Alcaraz possessing such prowess on the surface though he was given a fright by Karen Khachanov in his last outing.
The British No 1, meanwhile, had to overcome the unorthodox Corentin Moutet, fighting back to take the last-16 match and set up this encounter in Rome.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz?
Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz will take place on Wednesday 14 May at the Italian Open. The quarter-final is the second match scheduled on Campo Centrale, and will follow the conclusion of Coco Gauff vs Mirra Andreeva - though will not start before 2pm BST.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action from the Italian Open live on Sky Sports, with coverage throughout the tournament. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.
Order of play - Wednesday 14 May
Campo Centrale (from 12pm BST)
Coco Gauff (4) vs Mirra Andreeva (7)
not before 2pm
Jack Draper (5) vs Carlos Alcaraz (3)
not before 6pm
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Qinwen Zheng (8)
not before 7.30pm
Lorenzo Musetti (8) vs Alexander Zverev (2)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments