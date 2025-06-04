Novak Djokovic v Alexander Zverev live: Scores and updates from French Open quarter-final as Jannik Sinner awaits
Djokovic had cruised into the quarter-finals but Zverev will be his toughest test of the tournament so far
Novak Djokovic battles Alexander Zverev for a place in the French Open semi-finals and a date with World No 1 Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros.
At 38, Djokovic has safely made it through to a record 19th French Open quarter-final but the 24-time grand slam champion will be aiming for more as he targets a fourth title at Roland Garros. The Serbian is yet to drop a set during the tournament and recorded his 100th career win at the French Open by beating Cameron Norrie on Monday.
Zverev reached last year’s French Open final and was two sets up on Carlos Alcaraz before the Spaniard mounted a comeback. The German third seed is a dangerous opponent on the clay and defeated Djokovic in their last meeting when the Serbian retired injured from the Australian Open semi-final having lost the first set.
Earlier, Sinner reached his second consecutive French Open semi-final after defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets. On a dramatic day in the women’s singles, home wildcard Lois Boisson stunned sixth seed Mirra Andreeva to continue her remarkable grand slam breakthrough and set up a semi-final meeting with Coco Gauff.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below
*Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 4-3 Alexander Zverev
Would be fair enough if Djokovic was still gulping down air after that 41-shot rally.
Djokovic nets on the drop shot and Zverev holds to stay in touch.
Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 4-2 Alexander Zverev*
A glimmer of a chance for Zverev at last! He hunts down the Djokovic drop shot and this time can steer the pick-up down the line to get to 30-40 and break point.
WHAT A POINT! Djokovic wins an extraordinary rally, but one that Zverev should have finished off at least twice! Djokovic put up fairly soft lobs, but Zverev missed the chance to smash. Djokovic went back to the drop shot, setting up the window for the forehand winner! A 41-shot rally.
Djokovic holds on the second deuce.
*Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 3-2 Alexander Zverev
Zverev’s serving stats have plummeted since the start of the second set and Djokovic cracks a return winner against the softer second serve to get to 30-30.
Zverev gets the hold, hitting a volley straight at Djokovic - which proved a lot more effective. Zverev holds up his racket and Djokovic accepts the gesture.
Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 3-1 Alexander Zverev*
Djokovic loses his balance slightly over a forehand miss that gets Zverev back into the game.
On deuce, Djokovic again goes to the drop shot and puts away the volley.
He takes the game with a forehand attack, taking the ball on the rise to power it power Zverev.
*Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 2-1 Alexander Zverev
Zverev stops the run of games but it won’t make him feel any better about the position he finds himself int he match. He needs something special, or a break, which he has not managed since the very first game of the match.
Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 2-0 Alexander Zverev*
Djokovic is playing games with Zverev right now. A sensational drop-shot / lob combo has Zverev scrambling to the baseline and Djokovic is waiting to pop the volley over.
Zverev, unable to stop the groundstroke errors, goes long on the forehand.
Six games in a row.
Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 1-0 Alexander Zverev - Djokovic breaks!
This is masterful from Djokovic - no wonder Zverev is buckling! He controls an exquisite 30-shot rally, moving in put away a backhand volley onto the line. On the next point, Zverev double faults to bring up break point.
Zverev nets! Djokovic wins a fifth game in a row and has the crucial break in the fourth, which has so far been enough.
THIRD SET! Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-2 Alexander Zverev
A mistake at the net from Zverev followed by the forehand into the net, then the German’s forehand return goes long.
Three set points for Djokovic. This has been a brilliantly dominant half-hour from the 38-year-old.
And he seals it in style! Djokovic moves in behind the serve and digs out the volley to drop it into the corner.
Supreme.
*Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 5-2 Alexander Zverev - Djokovic breaks!
Zverev faces pressure on 0-30 then goes long on the forehand to bring up two break points.
Another net exchange gets it over the line. Good hands from Djokovic on the volley, Zverev gets a racket to it but it lands long! Djokovic has the double break and will serve for the third set.
Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 4-2 Alexander Zverev*
Djokovic goes back to the drop shot as he looks to consolidate the break and lands another beauty off his backhand side. The only surprise was he pushed the forehand volley wide after Zverev reached it.
Instead, Djokovic thunders the forehand winner down the line on game point.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments