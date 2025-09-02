Dominance over Fritz a mixed blessing for Djokovic ahead of quarter-final

Novak Djokovic faces Taylor Fritz in the US Open quarter-finals as the last American man in the singles draw aims to defeat the 24-time grand slam champion for the first time.

Fritz, the fourth seed, reached the US Open final last year but has lost all 10 meetings against Djokovic, including a straight-sets quarter-final defeat to the Serbian when he won his last title in 2023.

Djokovic is aiming to win a record 25th grand slam title and played his best tennis of the tournament in dismissing Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets in the fourth round, but warned that Fritz is “knocking on the door” of a breakthrough.

The winner will play Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the Spaniard produced a sensational performance to defeat Jiri Lehecka in straight-sets.

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals without hitting a ball as Marketa Vondrousova withdraw due to injury. Defending champion Sabalenka will play Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s US Open final.

And Venus Williams’ run alongside Leylah Fernandez in the women’s doubles is over. Williams and Fernandez were comfortably beaten by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Follow the latest scores and updates from the US Open below