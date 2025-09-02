Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz live: US Open latest score and updates from blockbuster quarter-final
Djokovic has won all 10 matches he has played against Fritz, as the American looks to return to the US Open semi-finals
Novak Djokovic faces Taylor Fritz in the US Open quarter-finals as the last American man in the singles draw aims to defeat the 24-time grand slam champion for the first time.
Fritz, the fourth seed, reached the US Open final last year but has lost all 10 meetings against Djokovic, including a straight-sets quarter-final defeat to the Serbian when he won his last title in 2023.
Djokovic is aiming to win a record 25th grand slam title and played his best tennis of the tournament in dismissing Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets in the fourth round, but warned that Fritz is “knocking on the door” of a breakthrough.
The winner will play Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the Spaniard produced a sensational performance to defeat Jiri Lehecka in straight-sets.
Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals without hitting a ball as Marketa Vondrousova withdraw due to injury. Defending champion Sabalenka will play Jessica Pegula in a rematch of last year’s US Open final.
And Venus Williams’ run alongside Leylah Fernandez in the women’s doubles is over. Williams and Fernandez were comfortably beaten by top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.
Follow the latest scores and updates from the US Open below
Carlos Alcaraz and the five shots that made a US Open masterpiece
Carlos Alcaraz was not even two games and eight minutes into his US Open quarter-final against Jiri Lehecka when he reached into his box of tricks to pull out something spectacular. Running backwards and towards his backhand corner, positioned deep into a defensive position behind the baseline and between the tramlines, Alcaraz unleashed a venomous inside-out forehand that scorched past Lehecka before he could even move.
Carlos Alcaraz and the five shots that made a US Open masterpiece
What has Novak Djokovic said about Taylor Fritz?
“I think over the years he has improved with his movement a lot. Backhand is also very solid, very flat. For a big guy, he moves really well. I think it's quite underestimated how well he's moving, and particularly last couple years, which was something that was probably missing in his game from before.
“That's what got him to finals and several semi-finals of grand slam. He's knocking on that door. So obviously final stages of the tournament, quarters, we played in quarters before here some years ago. It was a day match, I remember, but now it's going to be night match. Obviously different conditions.”
Welcome
Novak Djokovic faces Taylor Fritz in the US Open quarter-finals as the last American man in the singles draw aims to beat the 24-time grand slam champion for the first time.
Fritz, the fourth seed, reached the US Open final last year but has lost all 10 meetings against Djokovic, including a straight-sets quarter-final defeat to the Serbian when he won his last title in 2023.
Djokovic is aiming to win a record 25th grand slam title and played his best tennis of the tournament in dismissing Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets in the fourth round.
Fritz lost to Jannik Sinner in last year’s US Open final and is the only man to reach the quarter-final stage after Ben Shelton retired and Francis Tiafoe and Tommy Paul were knocked out.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments