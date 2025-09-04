Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz start time: When is US Open semi-final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the first time at the US Open as they continue their generational rivalry in a blockbuster semi-final.

Djokovic is bidding to win a record 25th grand slam title and has reached all four semi-finals this season at the age of 38. He has been unable to reach a final, however, but said he is motivated to “mess up the plans” of those who are looking ahead to a potential final between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz is out for revenge after losing his last two meetings with Djokovic, at this year’s Australian Open quarter-finals and last season’s Olympics final. The 22-year-old has played flawless tennis so far in New York, winning all 15 sets he has played, but Djokovic leads their head-to-head 5-3.

Alcaraz, who has won five grand slam titles, appears determined to face Sinner in a third major final and avenge his defeat to the World No 1 at Wimbledon. But Djokovic has other ideas as he stands two wins away from creating more tennis history.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz start time

Having played their quarter-finals on Tuesday, Djokovic and Alcaraz will meet in the first semi-final of the day on Friday. That will start from 3pm local time (8pm UK time) on Friday 5 September.

The second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime will follow.

US Open order of play - Friday 5 September

(all times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From 3pm

Women’s doubles final: [1} K. Siniakova / T. Townsend vs G. Dabrowski / E. Routliffe [3]

from 8pm

[7] Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz [2}

Not before midnight

[1} Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime [25]

Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz head to head

This will be the ninth match between Djokovic and Alcaraz and their five over best of five sets. Djokovic currently leads the head to head with five wins to three, and won their last meeting at the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Djokovic has also won all four times they have met on a hard-court. This will be their first encounter at the US Open. Alcaraz’s previous two wins over Djokovic have come in the Wimbledon final, in 2023 and 2024.

2025: Australian Open quarter-final (outdoor hard) - Djokovic won 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4

2024: Olympics final (clay) - Djokovic won 7-6 7-6

2024: Wimbledon final (grass) - Alcaraz won 6-2 6-2 7-6

2023: ATP Finals semi-final (indoor hard) - Djokovic won 6-3 6-2

2023: Cincinnati final (outdoor hard) - Djokovic won 5-7 7-6 7-6

2023: Wimbledon final (grass) - Alcaraz won 1-6 7-6 6-1 2-6 6-4

2023: French Open semi-final (clay) - Djokovic won 6-2 5-7 6-1 6-1

2022: Madrid semi-final (clay) Alcaraz won 6-7 7-5 7-6

What has Novak Djokovic said about Carlos Alcaraz?

“I'm going to try to take one day at a time. Really take care of my body. Try to relax and recover. The next couple of days is really key for me to really get my body in shape and ready to battle five sets if it's needed.

“I just would really love that. Would love to be fit enough to play and to play, you know, potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I'd rise to the occasion.

“Normally I like to play the big matches on a big stage. It's just that I'm, you know, not really sure how the body is going to feel in the next few days. But, you know, I'm going to do my very best with my team to be fit for that. There's going to be a lot of running involved, that's for sure. It's not going to be short points.”