Coco Gauff the biggest casualty as three of the top five women’s seeds go home

French Open champion Coco Gauff came a cropper under the Court One roof as the bottom half of the Wimbledon women’s draw was blown open by the elimination of three of the top five seeds.

Just 24 days since lifting the title at Roland Garros, second seed Gauff was stunned 7-6 (3) 6-1 by Ukrainian world number 42 Dayana Yastremska in a major upset.

Fellow American Jessica Pegula, seeded third, crashed out early on day two before fifth-seeded Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen followed her through the SW19 exit door.

Four of the top 10 female players have now been dispatched after ninth seed Paula Badosa lost on Monday to British number two Katie Boulter.

Dejected world number two Gauff, who delivered nine double faults and only six winners compared with 29 unforced errors, became teary-eyed at her post-match press conference.

“I’m trying to be positive, after the match I definitely was struggling in the locker room,” said the 21-year-old, who also won the 2023 US Open.

“I’m sure my team and everyone is going to tell me you did well at Roland Garros, don’t be so upset, things like that. I don’t really like losing. I just feel a little bit disappointed in how I showed up today.

“Obviously I’m not going to dwell on this too long because I want to do well at the US Open. Maybe losing here first round isn’t the worst thing in the world because I have time to reset. Yeah, it definitely sucks (tearing up).”

World number three Pegula struggled to explain her shock defeat after Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who is ranked 116th, produced an “insane” performance to register the greatest win of her career.

Last year’s US Open runner-up was beaten 6-2 6-3 in just 58 minutes.

Asked what went wrong, 31-year-old Pegula, who lost in the first round of a grand slam for the first time since the 2020 French Open, replied: “I don’t know. She played absolutely incredible tennis.

“Do I think I played the best match ever? No. But I definitely don’t think I was playing bad.

“I’m upset that I wasn’t able to turn anything around. But at the same time, I do feel like she played kind of insane. Kudos to her for playing at a high level that I couldn’t match it today.”

Zheng – the 2024 Australian Open finalist – was knocked out by Czech world number 81 Katerina Siniakova, losing 7-5 4-6 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova avoided being added to the short list of reigning champions to suffer immediate exits by battling back to progress in three sets.

The 29-year-old Czech was in danger of joining compatriot Marketa Vondrousova and 22-time grand slam winner Steffi Graf in the history books.

But, having come into the tournament nursing a thigh issue after struggling for form and fitness all year, she dug in to progress 3-6 6-2 6-1 against Eastbourne Open runner-up Alexandra Eala on Centre Court.

“Six months ago, I was in a lot of pain with my back and I didn’t really know how my career is going to go,” Krejcikova said. “I’m super happy and super excited that I can be here.”

Elsewhere, two-time champion Petra Kvitova bid farewell to Wimbledon following a 6-3 6-1 loss to 10th seed Emma Navarro.

The 35-year-old wild card, who returned to the tour in February following the birth of son Petr last summer, intends to retire after this year’s US Open.

“I never dreamed of winning Wimbledon and I did it twice so this is something very special,” she said.

“I will miss Wimbledon, I will miss tennis, I will miss you fans but I am ready for the next chapter of life as well.”

Five-time major winner Iga Swiatek overcame Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1 and 18-year-old seventh seed Mirra Andreeva defeated Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-3.

But Queen’s champion Tatjana Maria lost in three sets to American Katie Volynets, while Eastbourne winner Maya Joint was beaten by Russian 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova.