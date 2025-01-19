Aryna Sabalenka cruises through as Coco Gauff battles into last eight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka raced into the Australian Open quarter-finals while Coco Gauff recovered from a set down to defeat Belinda Bencic.

Sabalenka had been pushed in her two previous matches by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Clara Tauson, but she was ruthless against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva upset Sabalenka at the French Open last summer, but she lasted just 62 minutes on Rod Laver Arena as the top seed dished out similar treatment to that meted out on Emma Raducanu by Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

After her 6-1 6-2 victory, Sabalenka said: “I’m super happy to get this win. Mirra is so young, so mature, such a great player. She can play really great tennis.”

Sabalenka, who is looking to become the first woman to win three singles titles in a row here since Martina Hingis at the end of the 1990s, extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 18 matches.

She will next take on 17th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who reached the quarter-finals here for the fourth time with a 7-6 (0) 6-0 victory over Donna Vekic.

A blockbuster semi-final clash between Sabalenka and Gauff is appearing more likely after the American hit back to beat Bencic 5-7 6-2 6-1.

The Swiss, a former top-10 star and Olympic gold medallist, recently returned to the tour following the birth of daughter Bella last April and played a fine first set.

But Gauff, who had won all her previous matches this year in straight sets, took control early in the second and eventually powered her way to victory in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

“I thought in the first set she played great tennis, it was tough for me to be on the offence,” said the 20-year-old.

“I just played more aggressively in the second set and in the third set. Overall I’m happy with how I played. I could have won the first set and I just tried to reset.

“We worked hard in the off-season. Obviously there’s a lot to go for me to accomplish my goals.”

Gauff’s happiness at the result, though, was tempered by the USA’s ban on the social media platform TikTok.

“I honestly thought I would be able to get away with it because I was in Australia,” said the 20-year-old. “I guess it’s something with my number. I don’t know. I have to do some research.

“Hopefully it comes back. It’s really sad. I’ve been on the app since it was called Musical.ly. I love TikTok. It’s like an escape. I honestly do that before matches.

“I guess it will force me to read books more, so be more of a productive human probably. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. Everything happens for a reason.”

Gauff will next meet 11th seed Paula Badosa after the Spaniard ended the run of unseeded Serbian Olga Danilovic with a 6-1 7-6 (2) victory to reach the last eight here for the first time.

Badosa considered retiring last year because of a persistent back problem but has now reached the last eight at consecutive grand slams.

She said of taking on Gauff: “I love Coco. I respect her a lot. She’s a great competitor. We always have tough matches. The last one was really tough for me because I was winning in that moment, then the momentum changed. I hope I can have my revenge here. It’s a special match.”