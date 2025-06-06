Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti start time: When is French Open semi-final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz looks to return to the French Open final when he faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Alcaraz increased his winning run at the tournament to 12 matches with the “perfect” performance against Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old Spaniard won his first French Open title when he defeated Alexander Zverev and a blockbuster could await with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic on the other side of the draw.

Musetti, the eighth seed, will be the underdog as he looks to reach his first grand slam final. The 23-year-old had a brush with some controversy during his quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe after kicking a ball at a line judge.

This will be the third time Alcaraz and Musetti have met on the clay this season, with Alcaraz winning the Monte Carlo final and beating the Italian in the Rome semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti?

The match will be the first men’s semi-final on Friday 6 June and will start after 1:30pm BST (2:30pm local time).

French Open order of play - Friday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 1:30pm BST

[2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]

Not before 6pm BST

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]

What happened in the quarter-finals?

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul 6-0 6-1 6-4 in just 94 minutes to return to the French Open semi-finals for the third year in a row and described how it felt to play the “perfect” tennis match by saying: “I could close my eyes and everything went in”.

Almost half of the total points won by Alcaraz were winners, with the Spaniard hitting 40 across the straight-sets win in what was his best display of the tournament so far.

He was interviewed by three-time French Open champion Mats Wilander, who asked Alcaraz how it felt to play the “perfect” match at Roland Garros. “I could close my eyes and everything went in. My feeling today was unbelievable,” Alcaraz told the crowd.

Lorenzo Musetti admitted he was “scared” of being disqualified from the French Open after accidentally kicking a ball at a line judge during this quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe.

The Italian progressed to his first Roland Garros semi-final after beating Tiafoe in four sets. But the eighth seed had a fortunate escape and risked being defaulted from the tournament after he struck a line judge by volleying the ball with his foot.

Speaking after the match, Tiafoe said the lack of punishment for Musetti was “comical” and the Italian admitted he was “scared” of potentially being thrown out of the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

2025: Italian Open, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2025: Monte Carlo, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2024: Miami, round of 16, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2024: Beijing, round of 16, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets.

2023: French Open, round of 16, outdoor clay, Alcaraz wins in three sets

2022: Hamburg, final, outdoor clay, Musetti wins in three sets