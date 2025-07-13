Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon 2025 is nearing its close, with a blockbuster final day of action to bring an end to the tournament and crown its men’s singles champion.

Top seed and three-time grand slam champion Jannik Sinner faces off against rival Carlos Alcaraz, with the Spaniard bidding for an elusive ‘double double’ - winning the ‘Channel Slam’ of French Open and Wimbledon twice in succession - and to seal three straight titles in SW19.

Sinner, meanwhile, is aiming to bounce back from the heartbreak of losing the Roland-Garros showpiece against Alcaraz when he held match points in the fourth set.

Elsewhere on day 14, reigning wheelchair singles champion Alfie Hewett bids to defend his title against Japanese teenage sensation and world No 1 Tokito Oda; the pair have split the last 10 majors between them and have one apiece from the season so far. And Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko face Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens for the women’s doubles title.

Here is the order of play for day 14 at Wimbledon:

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner?

The men’s final at Wimbledon starts at 4pm (BST) on Centre Court.

Day 14 order of play - Sunday 13 July

Centre Court - 13:00 start

Ladies' Doubles Final

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [4] vs Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens (BEL) [8]

STARTS AT 16:00

Gentlemen's Singles Final

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles Final

Tokito Oda (JPN) [1] vs Alfie Hewett (GBR) [2]

Boys' Singles Final

Ivan Ivanov (BUL) [6] vs Ronit Karki (USA) (BS)

Ladies' Invitation Doubles Final

Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) / Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Cara Black (ZIM) / Martina Hingis (SUI) (SL)

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

Niels Vink (NED) [1] vs Sam Schroder (NED) [2]

Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final

Angelica Bernal (COL) / Ksenia Chasteau (FRA) vs Xiaohui Li (CHN) / Ziying Wang (CHN) [2]

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Boys' 14 & Under Singles Final

Rafael Pagonis (GRE) vs Moritz Freitag (AUT) (BU)

Girls' 14 & Under Singles Final

Sofiia Bielinska (UKR) vs Sakino Miyazawa (JPN) (GU)

Girls' Doubles Final

Thea Frodin (USA) / Julieta Pareja (USA) [5] vs Kristina Penickova (USA) / Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) [8] (GD)

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles Final

Bob Bryan (USA) / Mike Bryan (USA) vs Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) / Mark Philippoussis (AUS) (SD)

Mixed Invitation Doubles Final

Thomas Johansson (SWE) / Katie O'Brien (GBR) vs Sebastien Grosjean (FRA) / Iva Majoli (CRO) (IX)

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Novak Palombo (AUS) vs Myles Kiely (GBR) (BP)

Yerin Lim (KOR) vs Grace Watson (GBR) (GP)

Flavia Cherobim Souza (BRA) vs Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar (IND) (GP)

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Tristan Ascenzo (USA) vs Yu Ting Wu (CHN) (BP)

Ignacio Mejias (VEN) vs Junseo Jang (KOR) (BP)

Emery Combs (USA) vs Caroline Shao (USA) (GP)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.