When is Carlos Alcaraz playing his first round match at Wimbledon?

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.

See below for the order of play for day 1 at Wimbledon

When is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Alcaraz’s first round match against Fabio Fognini is the first match on Centre Court on Monday, which starts at 1:30pm (BST).

It is tradition at Wimbledon that the defending men’s singles champion plays the first match on Centre Court on Day 1.

Day 1 - Order of Play, Monday 30 June

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Fabio Fognini (ITA) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Paula Badosa (ESP) [9] vs Katie Boulter (GBR)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) vs Alexander Zverev (GER) [3]

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Carson Branstine (CAN)

Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Mingge Xu (GBR)

Carlos Alcaraz plays Fabio Fognini in round one (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START 1

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) vs Daniil Medvedev [9]

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) vs Madison Keys (USA) [6]

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4] vs Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START 1

Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [20]

Holger Rune (DEN) [8] vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [32] vs Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Qinwen Zheng (CHN) [5]

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Elmer Moller (DEN) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [12]

Valentin Royer (FRA) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [24]

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [29] vs Hannah Klugman (GBR)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs McCartney Kessler (USA) [32]

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Anna Bondar (HUN) vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]

Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Talia Gibson (AUS)

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Oliver Tarvet (GBR) vs Leandro Riedi (SUI)

Greet Minnen (BEL) vs Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

Ethan Quinn (USA) vs Henry Searle (GBR)

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) vs Christopher O'Connell (AUS)

Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs Roman Safiullin

Lulu Sun (NZL) vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Court 6 - 11:00 START

Learner Tien (USA) vs Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)

Varvara Gracheva (FRA) vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Ann Li (USA) vs Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Court 7 - 11:00 START

Anca Todoni (ROU) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Zizou Bergs (BEL) vs Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Kamilla Rakhimova vs Aoi Ito (JPN)

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) vs Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Eva Lys (GER) vs Yue Yuan (CHN)

Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Filip Misolic (AUT)

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Court 9 - 11:00 START

Vit Kopriva (CZE) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) vs Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Brandon Holt (USA) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [26]

Court 10 - 11:00 START

Diane Parry (FRA) vs Petra Martic (CRO)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [21] vs Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) vs Chris Rodesch (LUX)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) vs Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Bernarda Pera (USA) vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [30]

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [25] vs James Duckworth (AUS)

Jenson Brooksby (USA) vs Tallon Griekspoor (NED) [31]

Court 15 - 11:00 START

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) vs Donna Vekic (CRO) [22]

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) [20] vs Arthur Fery (GBR)

Billy Harris (GBR) vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]

Court 16 - 11:00 START

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs Oliver Crawford (GBR)

Diana Shnaider [12] vs Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)

Andrey Rublev [14] vs Laslo Djere (SRB)

Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Court 17 - 11:00 START

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) [23] vs Hugo Dellien (BOL)

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [16] vs Nuno Borges (POR)

Harriet Dart (GBR) vs Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) [31] vs Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.