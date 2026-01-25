Carlos Alcaraz eases into quarter-finals with straight sets win over Tommy Paul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz equalled his best run at the Australian Open by beating Tommy Paul in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

The world number one has made no secret of his desire to claim the title and become the youngest man ever to complete the career Grand Slam of all four major crowns.

He is yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park and overcame a few tricky moments to maintain that in a 7-6 (6) 6-4 7-5 victory over American Paul.

Alcaraz found himself immediately on the back foot on Rod Laver Arena and he trailed 4-2 in the opening set before fighting back, while a lengthy stoppage for a medical emergency in the crowd at 3-3 in the tie-break was awkward timing for both men.

It was Paul who cracked, double-faulting on Alcaraz’s second set point, and the Spaniard’s extra firepower eventually carried him across the line.

“I think he started pretty strong,” said Alcaraz, who bettered the record held by Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker by reaching a 14th slam quarter-final before turning 23.

“He came with really strong shots and for me it was difficult a little bit but I stayed there all the time. I knew I was going to have my chances. Overall it’s been a really high level of tennis from both sides, I’m just really happy I got it in straight sets.”

The improved serve that helped carry Alcaraz to a sixth slam title at the US Open last summer has remained a work in progress, and the 22-year-old is particularly happy with the reliability of his first delivery.

He averaged 70 per cent first serves against Paul, just a touch higher than his mark for the tournament as a whole.

“I’m surprising myself,” he said. “The serve is something that I’ve been working on since a long time ago. I’m just really happy to see the improvement of the serve.

“After every set, I try to check (the statistics) out. The four matches I’ve played, the serve has been a really important weapon for me.”

Now Alcaraz must try to break new ground in Melbourne when he takes on either home favourite Alex De Minaur or Alexander Bublik.

It is the third year in a row he has reached the last eight, with Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic getting the better of him the last two years.