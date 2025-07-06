Cameron Norrie the last Briton standing at Wimbledon after gruelling five-setter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Wimbledon by taking down qualifier Nicolas Jarry in a five-set marathon to reach the quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old led by two sets and had a match point in the third, but was taken to a fifth by the towering Chilean.

However, Norrie held his nerve in the decider and did not drop serve all day in a 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-7 (7) 6-7 (5) 6-3 victory over a gruelling four hours and 27 minutes.

Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022, is now only the third British man to reach the last eight more than once in the last 50 years, after Tim Henman and Andy Murray.

He is also the last home player left in either draw after Sonay Kartal’s defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova earlier on Sunday.

It is a fine achievement for a player who had slipped from eight in the world to 91 after a tough couple of years, and who is now on the verge of a return to the top 50.

He will have his work cut out to get much further, though, with two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz his likely quarter-final opponent.

Norrie, who has now won nine of his 10 matches on his favourite Court One, said: “I hung tough when I needed to and the atmosphere was so good.

“Credit to Nico, he did an unbelievable job staying with me. I just had to keep fighting.

“It’s my coach’s birthday and I forgot to get him a present, so I got him the win.”

Jarry was clearly unhappy about something at the end, with the two players engaged in a long, heated conversation after shaking hands.

“He said I was a little bit vocal, but that’s my energy. It was a competitive match,” added Norrie.

The first three sets were peak Norrie, with him simply keeping the ball in play and waiting for his opponent to make a mistake.

The 6ft 7in South American obliged with 43 unforced errors, while risk-averse Norrie had made just 13.

However, when Norrie had a match point on serve in the third set tie-break, Jarry saved it with a fine return and volley before converting his second set point.

Jarry’s charge through qualifying to the fourth round has been one of the stories of the Championships, his ranking having plummeted from 16 this time last year to 143 due to a health issue which has affected his vision and balance.

The winners were now starting to mount up from Jarry’s racket – he hit 103 in total including 46 aces – one of which secured the fourth set, again after a tie-break.

Yet some three-and-a-half hours after he first broke the Jarry serve Norrie, aided by an untimely double-fault, managed it again at the start of the fifth.

Norrie backed that up by saving two break points for a massive hold after a 10-minute game to lead 3-0.

He stayed strong down the home straight and when Jarry put one last, tired forehand into the net the British number three was able to celebrate a memorable win.