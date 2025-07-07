When is Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz quarter-final at Wimbledon?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie is the last Briton left in the Wimbledon singles draw after fighting through a four hours and 27 minute thriller against Nicolas Jarry.

The Brit had a match point saved in the third set before Chilean Jarry took the next two sets to force a decider which Norrie managed to win.

The 29-year-old became only the third male British player to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals twice this century after Tim Henman and Andy Murray. He now faces his most difficult test of the campaign when he takes on Carlos Alcaraz.

The defending champion is aiming to win the Wimbledon title for a third year in a row and came from a set down against 14th seed Andrey Rublev to set up his clash with Norrie.

When is Norrie vs Alcaraz?

Norrie and Alcaraz will play their Wimbledon quarter-final on Tuesday 8 July on Centre Court. The order of play will be released on Monday but expect this match to headline proceedings and begin either in the late afternoon or the evening session.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz faces Cam Norrie in the quarter-finals as he looks to win Wimbledon for a third year in a row ( REUTERS )

Day eight order of play - Monday 7 July

Centre Court - 1.30pm

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19]

No.1 Court - 1.00pm

Ekaterina Alexandrova [18] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Benjamin Shelton (USA) [10] vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Clara Tauson (DEN) [23]

No. 2 Court - 11.00am

Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22]

Liudmila Samsonova [19] vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.