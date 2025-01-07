Cam Norrie knocked out of ASB Classic in Auckland, hits spectator with racquet
As the match slipped out of his grasp, the British star let his frustration get to him.
British number two Cameron Norrie has been sent packing in round one of the ASB Classic in Auckland.
Norrie was bounced out in straight sets by Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-2 6-3.
As the match slipped out of his grasp, the ATP-ranked 48 British star could be seen letting his frustration get to him.
Footage from the match showed the former world number eight throw his racquet in anger and accidentally hit a spectator in the front row of the centre court.
Acosta will face compatriot Sebastian Baez in the second round.