Semi-final run is no miracle - Boisson

Coco Gauff ended the run of French wildcard Lois Boisson to book a Roland Garros final against World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff, World No 2, produced a ruthless performance to defeat Boisson, a player ranked some 300 places below her but who had beaten back-to-back top-10 opponents to reach the semi-finals on her grand slam debut.

The 21-year-old American withstood the home crowd and was clinical when break-point opportunities around, securing what was ultimately a comfortable 6-1 6-2 victory as Boisson made too many unforced errors.

Gauff will play in her second French Open final when she faces Sabalenka, who ended Iga Swiatek’s reign with a 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-0 victory over the defending champion.

Gauff defeated Sabalenka to win her first grand slam title at the 2023 US Open. The Belarusian will play in her first Roland Garros final, which is guaranteed to produce a first-time women’s singles champion.

