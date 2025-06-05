Lois Boisson v Coco Gauff live: Scores and result from French Open semi-final as Aryna Sabalenka awaits
Coco Gauff will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final after defeating Lois Boisson 6-1 6-2
Coco Gauff ended the run of French wildcard Lois Boisson to book a Roland Garros final against World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Gauff, World No 2, produced a ruthless performance to defeat Boisson, a player ranked some 300 places below her but who had beaten back-to-back top-10 opponents to reach the semi-finals on her grand slam debut.
The 21-year-old American withstood the home crowd and was clinical when break-point opportunities around, securing what was ultimately a comfortable 6-1 6-2 victory as Boisson made too many unforced errors.
Gauff will play in her second French Open final when she faces Sabalenka, who ended Iga Swiatek’s reign with a 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-0 victory over the defending champion.
Gauff defeated Sabalenka to win her first grand slam title at the 2023 US Open. The Belarusian will play in her first Roland Garros final, which is guaranteed to produce a first-time women’s singles champion.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Lois Boisson 1-6, 2-6 Coco Gauff
Ruthless. Relentless. Routine. An exhibition of clean and cutting tennis from Coco Gauff, off to the French Open final for a second time to take on Aryna Sabalenka.
The dream dies for Lois Boisson - but what fun it has been. This surely will be just the start of her journey, though there were too many errors today to ever have a hope.
Lois Boisson 1-6, 2-5 (15-0) Coco Gauff
A mighty noise as Philippe-Chatrier salutes Lois Boisson, taking the balls perhaps for the final time after this remarkable run. Can she conjure something? A delightful drop shot suggests maybe...
Lois Boisson* 1-6, 2-5 Coco Gauff
The end of the fairytale is nigh. Coco Gauff’s stride to the chair is purposeful - and she looks to be marching right into a final with Aryna Sabalenka, which could be a corker.
Lois Boisson 1-6, 2-4 Coco Gauff*
Would you believe it? A mishit from Coco Gauff on her backhand looks bound for the clay in the tramlines but seems to stall suddenly, falling on the line. Three break points...one needed. Ruthless from the American, who really has played well here, never allowing Boisson or the crowd into it.
Lois Boisson* 1-6, 2-3 Coco Gauff
That’s the sort of moment that Lois Boisson needed to seize in this match. At 0-30 in Coco Gauff’s service game, space appears as Boisson sets her sights on a backhand down the line - but it’s a yard-or-so wide.
Here’s a shot, though, a break point eventually earned. And taken! You wouldn’t know it from a flat look on her face but that’s a huge moment for Lois Boisson, breaking back immediately.
Lois Boisson 1-6, 1-3 Coco Gauff*
Lois Boisson digs herself out of danger from 0-30 after her 23rd unforced error, first a flurry of forehands and then a thunderous serve up the ‘T’ squaring affairs.
That’s good from Coco Gauff, though, nifty feet to get to a drop shot and then a spot of deception, opening the wrist to slice down the line as Boisson scurries across court. A looping backhand lands long - break secure.
Lois Boisson* 1-6, 1-2 Coco Gauff
What a point! A quite remarkable back and forth, both players contriving to lose it before finding their way back into the exchange. Boisson is convinced a Gauff shot is out but there’s a sliver of line caught, seemingly, and the American delivers some overhead punishment to finally take it after the Frenchwoman’s flow had been slowed. Although Hawkeye says that shot was out - poor fortune for Boisson.
The great judoka Teddy Riner, hero of Paris 2024 last year, is among the French faithful roaring on as Lois Boisson earns a break point, and then among those covering their eyes as she flaps a faulty forehand into the floor just in front of the net. Haphazard.
On serve we remain in the second.
Lois Boisson 1-6, 1-1 Coco Gauff*
Much more like it. A hold to love, secured with a helping hand from the back of the line as Coco Gauff is bamboozled by a bad bounce off the chalk.
Lois Boisson* 1-6, 0-1 Coco Gauff
A sliced backhand three-quarters of the way up into the net is an inauspicious end to the opening game of the second set, and Lois Boisson rather trudges away as Coco Gauff’s hold is sealed. She needs something, anything, to latch on to.
Lois Boisson 1-6, 0-0 Coco Gauff*
A sluggish start, then, from Lois Boisson, perhaps looking slightly fatigued as she experiences the level required to go deeper and deeper at a grand slam for the first time. These will have been gruelling days, no doubt - can she rally? Coco Gauff has done a good job preventing chances for her to land her destructive forehand so far.
