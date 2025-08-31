Barbora Krejcikova saves eight match points on way to win over Taylor Townsend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tearful Taylor Townsend suffered a heartbreaking fourth-round loss at the US Open after Barbora Krejcikova astonishingly saved eight match points.

Townsend’s dramatic week has been one of the stories of the tournament so far, with the American becoming headline news after her second-round opponent Jelena Ostapenko confronted her courtside and accused her of having no education and no class.

A storm ensued over whether the comments were racist – Ostapenko insisted they were not and later apologised – and Townsend used the incident as inspiration to claim one of her biggest career wins over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva.

With her four-year-old son AJ in the crowd, Townsend looked set to reach a singles grand slam quarter-final for the first time but former Wimbledon champion Krejcikova somehow prevailed in a titanic second-set tie-break before clinching a 1-6 7-6 (13) 6-3 victory.

Townsend, who still has a chance in doubles, left the court in tears with a towel over her face to cheers from the packed stands on Louis Armstrong Stadium who had roared her on.

It was Krejcikova in tears on court at Wimbledon in what has been a very difficult season for the Czech because of injury.

She struggled to contain her emotions as she said to the crowd: “What a match. Just four months ago I was off the court, I couldn’t play. I had a huge pain in my back. I didn’t know if I’ll ever be back. Now here I am and this is huge. I still cannot believe that I’m standing here.”

Townsend dominated the opening set and looked poised to win the second as well, with Krejcikova saving her first match point in the 10th game.

It was the tie-break that really saw the 29-year-old pull off her Houdini act, though, Krejcikova saving her best for when it really mattered to fight off seven more match points, recovering from 3-6 before taking her third set point.

The Czech then took an off-court break, leaving Townsend sat on her chair wondering what might have been, and it was Krejcikova who had the momentum in the deciding set.

She next faces another American in fourth seed Jessica Pegula, who lost in the final last year and breezed through to the last eight again with a 6-1 6-2 victory against Ann Li.