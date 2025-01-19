Australian Open order of play, latest results and full schedule
The fourth round resumes at the Australian Open after another stunning day of results in Melbourne
The Australian Open fourth round matches have provided some thrilling entertainment with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz now on a collision course in the last eight after their respective victories.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner returns on Monday, while the home crowd will be pumped to support Alex de Minaur later on in the night session.
Jack Draper departed on Sunday due to injury and the brilliance of Alcaraz, while Djokovic sparked a fresh controversy by refusing to do a post-match interview with an Australian broadcaster due to what he deemed “offensive” comments made towards him and Serbian fans.
Monday will be an opportunity for the great underdogs of this Grand Slam to thrive even more as qualifier Learner Tien is back and lucky loser Eva Lys returns to court.
Here’s today’s order of play and the key matches to look out for:
Australian Open Order of Play and results - Monday, 20 January
All times GMT
Rod Laver Arena
12:30am: Veronika Kudermetova vs. [28] Elina Svitolina (UKR)
3:00am: [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs. [13] Holger Rune (DEN)
8:00am: [LL] Eva Lys (GER) vs. [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)
9:30am: Alex Michelsen (USA) vs. [8] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
Margaret Court Arena
12:30am: B. Haddad Maia 15/L. Siegemund 15 vs G. Dabrowski 2/E. Routliffe 2
3:00am: [6] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. [19] Madison Keys (USA)
4:30am: Gael Monfils (FRA) vs. [21] Ben Shelton (USA)
John Cain Arena
3:30am: Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs. [Q] Learner Tien (USA)
5:30am: [8] Emma Navarro (USA) vs. [9] Daria Kasatkina
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.
