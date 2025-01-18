Jump to content
Australian Open order of play, latest results and full schedule

The fourth round begins at the Australian Open after another stunning day of results in Melbourne

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 18 January 2025 08:43 EST
Novak Djokovic is in action in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic is in action in Melbourne (Getty Images)

The Australian Open fourth round begins as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka take to the Rod Laver Arena.

Alcaraz takes on British No 1 Jack Draper in a huge encounter between two top talents as the pair bid for an Australian Open quarter-final place.

That follows two leading contenders in the women’s tournament as Sabalenka and Coco Gauff continue their campaigns against Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic respectively, before Djokovic and the talented Jiri Lehecka headline the evening session.

Here’s the singles schedule for a busy day of action.

Australian Open Order of Play and results - Sunday 19 January

Rod Laver Arena

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Mirra Andreeva

not before 2am GMT

Coco Gauff (3) vs Belinda Bencic

not before 4.30am GMT

Jack Draper (15) vs Carlos Alcaraz (3)

from 8am GMT

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Jiri Lehecka (24)

Margaret Court Arena

not before 2am GMT

Paula Badosa (11) vs Olga Danilovic

not before 4am GMT

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Tommy Paul (12)

John Cain Arena

not before 1.30am GMT

Donna Vekic (18) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (27)

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.

