Australian Open latest order of play and tournament schedule

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka return to court as the fourth round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday

The Australian Open holds the opening grand slam of the year (Getty Images)

The fourth round gets underway at the Australian Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are among the big names trying to book a quarter-final spot in Melbourne.

The two No 1 seeds headline the afternoon action on the Rod Laver Arena as Sabalenka opens up proceedings against talented Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko – the 17th seed who is into the second week of a grand slam for the first time – before Alcaraz looks to move a step closer to completing his own career grand slam by taking on USA’s 19th seed Tommy Paul.

The night session on that court will see home favourite Alex de Minaur, with an inevitably raucous backing from the crowd, facing Alexander Bublik before Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina battle in a mouthwatering Russian-Ukrainian match-up.

Elsewhere, women’s third seed Coco Gauff will look to seal passage into the last eight against Karolina Muchova, while Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are in action on the men’s side.

Here’s the full order of play from day eight in Melbourne:

Australian Open order of play

Day Eight - Sunday 25 January

Rod Laver Arena

12:30 AM GMT

  1. Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Victoria Mboko (CAN) [17]
  2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] vs Tommy Paul (USA) [19]

8:00 AM GMT

  1. Alexander Bublik (KAZ) [10] vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) [6]
  2. Elina Svitolina (UKR) [12] vs Mirra Andreeva [8]

Margaret Court Arena

12:30 AM GMT

  1. Laura Siegemund (GER) / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) vs Olivia Gadecki (AUS) / John Peers (AUS)
  2. Storm Hunter (AUS) / Maya Joint (AUS) vs Anna Danilina (KAZ) / Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) [7]
  3. Coco Gauff (USA) [3] vs Karolina Muchova (CZE) [19]

5:00 AM GMT

  1. Daniil Medvedev [11] vs Learner Tien (USA) [25]

John Cain Arena

12:30 AM GMT

  1. Robert Cash (USA) / JJ Tracy (USA) [14] vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [3]
  2. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Iva Jovic (USA) [29]
  3. Adam Pavlasek (CZE) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) vs Luke Johnson (GBR) / Jan Zielinski (POL)

6:00 AM GMT

  1. Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [18]

Australian Open tournament schedule

Sunday 25 January

  • 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
  • 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
  • 4 x mixed doubles | second round
  • 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round

Monday 26 January

  • 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
  • 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
  • 4 x mixed doubles | second round
  • 8 x boys’ singles and 8 x girls’ singles | second round

Tuesday 27 January

  • 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
  • 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
  • 4 x mixed doubles | Quarter-finals
  • 8 x men’s and 8 x women’s wheelchair singles | first round
  • 8 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | second round

Wednesday 28 January

  • 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
  • 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
  • 2 x mixed doubles | Semi-finals
  • 4 x men’s and 4 x women’s wheelchair singles | Quarter-finals
  • 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round

Thursday 29 January

  • 2 x women’s singles | Semi-finals
  • 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Semi-finals
  • 2 x men’s and 2 x women’s wheelchair singles | Semi-finals
  • 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round

Friday 30 January

  • 2 x men’s singles | Semi-finals
  • Mixed doubles final 🏆
  • Men’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
  • Women’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
  • 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | quarter-finals

Saturday 31 January

  • Women’s singles final 🏆
  • Men’s doubles final 🏆
  • Women’s doubles final 🏆
  • Men’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
  • Women’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
  • 2 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | semi-finals

Sunday 1 February

  • Men’s singles final 🏆
  • Boys’ singles final 🏆
  • Girls’ singles final 🏆

