Australian Open LIVE: Updates from first round matches in Melbourne as Zverev, Ruud and Sabalenka in action
Follow all the action from the first round of the men’s and women’s singles tournaments in Melbourne
The first round of the Australian Open men’s and women’s singles tournaments begins on Sunday morning, with some of the top seeds playing on the opening night in Melbourne.
Arthur Fils and Casper Ruud are the big men’s names in action early on, with second seed Alexander Zverev taking to the court later on around 9am GMT.
Women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka begins her title defence at around 8am GMT, with fifth seed Qinwen Zheng also in action alongside Paula Badosa and Mirra Andreeva beforehand.
Sabalenka has been named as top seed ahead of the tournament, with men’s champion Jannik Sinner heading the men’s seeding as both begin 2025 top of the ATP rankings.
Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below:
Why Andy Murray walked away from retirement to face Novak Djokovic’s tantrums
Andy Murray was on the golf course, again, content with his life away from tennis and telling his playing partner that he couldn’t think of “anything worse” than returning to the sport as a coach.
Then, within half an hour, Novak Djokovic was on the phone with an offer: Murray’s long-time rival, and the winner of 24 grand slam titles, was asking him for help, presenting the “unique opportunity” of joining his team for the Australian Open. Murray was shocked, but interested. Within weeks of retiring at the Paris Olympics, the pull of the game was too strong to resist.
With it, Murray and Djokovic’s reunion on the same side of the net has become the box-office draw ahead of the opening grand slam of the year. A combination that at first felt like an April Fools’ joke has become clearer as the Australian Open arrives.
Why Andy Murray walked away from retirement to face Novak Djokovic’s tantrums
Murray and Djokovic’s blockbuster partnership ensures one thing ahead of the Australian Open, as his young rivals grow ever stronger
When is Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open?
Novak Djokovic returns to the Australian Open with coach Andy Murrayin his corner in what promises to be a fascinating partnership.
The 37-year-old Djokovic is a 10-time champion in Melbourne and is aiming to win both his 100th career title and 25th grand slam title this month. Victory on Rod Laver Arena would give him the outright singles record, ahead of Margaret Court.
And the Serbian made an eye-catching move to recruit the recently retired Murray to his team. The former World No 1 admitted that hecouldn’t think of “anything worse” than coaching before receiving the call from Djokovic and deciding the opportunity was too good to turn down.
When is Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open?
Djokovic will be coached by Andy Murray as he begins his tournament against American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy
Australian Open - Women’s seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Iga Swiatek – Poland
3. Coco Gauff – United States
4. Jasmine Paolini – Italy
5. Zheng Qinwen – China
6. Elena Rybakina – Kazakhstan
7. Jessica Pegula – United States
8. Emma Navarro – United States
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins – United States
11. Paula Badosa – Spain
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Anna Kalinskaya
14. Mirra Andreeva
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia – Brazil
16. Jelena Ostapenko – Latvia
17. Marta Kostyuk – Ukraine
18. Donna Vekic – Croatia
19. Madison Keys – United States
20. Karoline Muchova – Czech Republic
21. Victoria Azarenka
22. Magdalena Frech – Poland
23. Katie Boulter – Great Britain
24. Yulia Putintseva – Kazakhstan
25. Liudmila Samsonova
26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
28. Elina Svitolina – Ukraine
29. Linda Noskova – Czech Republic
30. Leylah Fernandez – Canada
31. Maria Sakkari – Greece
32. Dayana Yastremska – Ukraine
Australian Open - Men’s seeds
1. Jannik Sinner – Italy
2. Alexander Zverev – Germany
3. Carlos Alcaraz – Spain
4. Taylor Fritz – United States
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud – Norway
7. Novak Djokovic – Serbia
8. Alex de Minaur – Australia
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov – Bulgaria
11. Stefanos Tsitsipas – Greece
12. Tommy Paul – United States
13. Holger Rune – Denmark
14. Ugo Humbert – France
15. Jack Draper – Great Britain
16. Lorenzo Musetti – Italy
17. Frances Tiafoe – United States
18. Hubert Hurkacz – Poland
19. Karen Khachanov
20. Arthur Fils – France
21. Ben Shelton – United States
22. Sebastian Korda – United States
23. Alejandro Tabilo – Chile
24. Jiri Lehecka – Czech Republic
25. Alexei Popyrin – Australia
26. Tomas Machac – Czech Republic
27. Jordan Thompson – Australia
28. Sebastian Baez – Argentina
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime – Canada
30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard – France
31. Francisco Cerundolo – Argentina
32. Flavio Cobolli – Italy
Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a real rivalry atop men's tennis
When Carlos Alcaraz is on court for a training session, perhaps working on his newly revamped service motion, he’s doing so to buttress a game already good enough to claim four Grand Slam titles.
He’s also got his young rival, Jannik Sinner, in mind.
“The good thing for me is, when I’m seeing him winning titles, when I’m seeing him in the top of the ranking, it forces me to practice even harder every day. In practice, I’m just thinking (about) the things that I have to improve to play against him,” Alcaraz said Saturday, a day before the start of the Australian Open. “That, I think, is great for me: Having him (and) such a great rivalry, so far, just to (force me to) give (my best), every day.”
Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a real rivalry atop men's tennis
When Carlos Alcaraz is on court for a training session, perhaps working on his newly revamped service motion, he’s doing so to buttress a game already good enough to claim four Grand Slam titles
Aryna Sabalenka three-peat, Carlos Alcaraz ‘slam’ and Australian Open storylines
The Australian Open returns with Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenkalooking to defend their titles and a number of other storylines to watch out for in the opening grand slam of the tennis season.
Novak Djokovic’s partnership with Andy Murray has dominated the headlines and will be a subject of focus in Melbourne as the Serbian bids for a record-extending 11th title.
World No 1 Sinner makes his first defence of a grand slam while Sabalenka bids for a third title in a row on Rod Laver Arena. But Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will be leading the challenge.
Aryna Sabalenka three-peat, Carlos Alcaraz ‘slam’ and Australian Open storylines
There should be plenty of drama as opening grand slam of the season gets underway at Melbourne Park
Australian Open prize money 2025: How much do players win round by round?
The Australian Open singles champions will each take home £1.75m (AU$3.5m) in 2025 with the total prize money for the grand slam increasing by 12 per cent from last year.
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions and stand as favourites among the 128-player fields for both the men’s and women’s singles competition.
The total prize pool including singles, doubles and mixed doubles now stands at around £48.5m (AU$96.5m).
There has also been an increase for the early rounds from last year, with players who reach the main draw earning £66,300 (AU$132,000) even if they do not progress beyond the first round.
Australian Open prize money: How much do players win round by round?
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are defending champions at the grand slam
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open start date, TV channel and how to watch online
The Australian Open kicks off another tennis year with the opening grand slam of the season bursting with narrative.
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka return as defending champions and both World No 1s will be favourites to defend their titles.
But the challengers will be up for the fight, as Carlos Alcaraz prepares for his first attempt at completing the career grand slam and Coco Gaufflooks to build on her impressive form and win a second major.
Much will be made of Novak Djokovic’s new partnership with Andy Murray, but the 10-time Australian Open champion faces a difficult draw as he is only seeded 7th for the tournament.
The British charge will be led by Jack Draper as looks to build on his run to the US Open semi-finals, while Emma Raducanu will attempt to take further steps from her Billie Jean King Cup performances.
Australian Open start date, TV channel and how to watch online
The opening grand slam of the season kicks off another blockbuster tennis year
Australian Open intended order of play - Sunday 12 January
Here’s the full schedule for the day, with some matches already underway (all times are in GMT):
Rod Laver Arena
12:30 AM GMT
Anca Todoni (ROU) vs. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) [5]
Not before 2:00 AM GMT
Casper Ruud (NOR) [6] vs. Jaume Munar (ESP)
From 8:00 AM GMT
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Sloane Stephens (USA)
Lucas Pouille (FRA) vs. Alexander Zverev (GER) [2]
Margaret Court Arena
12:30 AM GMT
Otto Virtanen (FIN) vs. Arthur Fils (FRA) [20]
Diane Parry (FRA) vs. Donna Vekic (CRO) [18]
From 8:00 AM GMT
Jiri Lehecka (CZE) [24] vs. Li Tu (AUS)
Anna Blinkova vs. Daria Saville (AUS)
John Cain Arena
From 12:00 AM GMT
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs. Mirra Andreeva [14]
Kei Nishikori (JPN) vs. Thiago Monteiro (BRA)
From 5:00 AM GMT
Paula Badosa (ESP) [11] vs. Xinyu Wang (CHN)
Ugo Humbert (FRA) [14] vs. Matteo Gigante (ITA)
KIA Arena
From 12:00 AM GMT
Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [30]
Gauthier Onclin (BEL) vs. Reilly Opelka (USA)
Not before 3:30 AM GMT
Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs. Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
Nao Hibino (JPN) vs. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) [17]
1573 Arena
From 12:00 AM GMT
Bernarda Pera (USA) vs. Tatjana Maria (GER)
Clara Tauson (DEN) vs. Linda Noskova (CZE) [29]
Sumit Nagal (IND) vs. Tomas Machac (CZE) [26]
Court 3
From 12:00 AM GMT
Hugo Gaston (FRA) vs. Omar Jasika (AUS)
Adam Walton (AUS) vs. Quentin Halys (FRA)
Cristina Bucsa (ESP) vs. Chloe Paquet (FRA)
Not before 6:00 AM GMT
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27] vs. Yue Yuan (CHN)
Court 5
3:00 AM GMT
Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs. Aziz Dougaz (TUN)
Court 6
12:00 AM GMT
Veronika Erjavec (SLO) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED)
Hady Habib (LBN) vs. Yunchaokete Bu (CHN)
Juncheng Shang (CHN) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Court 7
2:00 AM GMT
Jaime Faria (POR) vs. Pavel Kotov
Jule Niemeier (GER) vs. Maja Chwalinska (POL)
Court 13
3:00 AM GMT
Tamara Zidansek (SLO) vs. Anastasia Potapova
Pedro Martinez (ESP) vs. Luciano Darderi (ITA)
Australian Open order of play and schedule
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka highlights the opening day’s play at Melbourne Park
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments