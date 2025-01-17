Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic v Tomas Machac score, Naomi Osaka retires, Jack Draper in third-round action
Jacob Fearnley is out after a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev before Jack Draper takes on Australian favourite Aleksandar Vukic
The Australian Open continues as Novak Djokovic faces a stern test against Tomas Machac and Jack Draper bids to set up a clash against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.
But Jacob Fearnley’s debut run is over after the 23-year-old Scot was beaten in straight-sets by second seed Alexander Zverev, who is yet to drop a set in Melbourne.
British interest in the men’s singles now lies with Draper who will expect another hostile crowd when he takes on Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic after surviving a marathon test against Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Djokovic, meanwhile, has dropped sets to inexperienced opponents in Nishesh Basavareddy and Jaime Faria so the 24-time grand slam champion will expect an even tougher challenge against Machac, a player who beat him in their last meeting.
In the women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning run at the Australian Open while Coco Gauff battles Leylah Fernandez, but two-time champion Naomi Osaka is out after she was forced to retire from her match against Belinda Bencic.
Follow all the latest scores and results from Melbourne Park below:
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 2-1 Tomas Machac*
Machac comes into the net and pops over the volley into open court to get to 30-30 on the Djokovic serve.
But he can’t do enough to force the break point. Djokovic instead holds with the backhand winner down the line.
Machac, though, has shown enough in three games to suggest that this will be as competitive as many thought.
Australian Open: *Novak Djokovic 1-1 Tomas Machac
Incredible recovery from Machac! He looked to be slumping into a horror opening service game, facing 0-40 after netting.
But Machac saves all three, and in style. He displays wonderful athleticism to reach a Djokovic drop shot and find the angled pick-up on the third break point.
He holds from there. Excellent start from Machac.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Tomas Machac*
Is that a hint at what’s to come? Machac drags Djokovic into deuce in a six-minute opening service game, with competitive exchanges in the baseline rallies from the start.
Djokovic gets his hold but is made to work for it, as Machac drifts a return long.
Australian Open: *Novak Djokovic 0-0 Tomas Machac
Tomas Machac had a breakthrough year last season, with his straight-sets victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the Shanghai quarter-finals being the highlight. He also beat Djokovic in the Geneva semi-finals.
But he lost to Jack Draper in the last-16 of the US Open and played an absolute horror. The 24-year-old is yet to make the breakthrough at the grand slams but this is his opportunity.
Djokovic will serve first.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac
Here we go! The players are out onto the Rod Laver Arena. Novak Djokovic will have to be at the top of his game today, assuming the extremely Tomas Machac turns up.
Elsewhere, Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez are set to begin their clash on the Margaret Court Arena. It’s a tasty match between two of the brightest players in the game.
Australian Open: Jacob Fearnley on defeat to Alexander Zverev
Jacob Fearnley had no complaints after exiting the Australian Open in a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev, as the Scot reflected on another breakthrough week.
“Extremely good opponent,” Fearnley said of Zverev, who won 6-3 6-4 6-4. “I thought I played some good tennis, some good moments, some low moments.
“I don’t think there was too much in it. Just a few points here and there. I think that's what those top guys do so well. They keep composed, and their base level just stays the same throughout the whole match. Mine went quite up and down, which I think is what cost me the match.
“Obviously an extremely, extremely good week for me. An unbelievable tournament. I'm looking forward to coming back in the future.”
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac
Novak Djokovic faces his biggest test of the Australian Open so far when he takes on Tomas Machac on the Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic has so far dropped sets to inexperienced opponents in American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy and Portuguese Jaime Faria.
And the 24-time grand slam champion will expect another step up when he takes on Machac, who won their last meeting in Geneva last season.
Machac also had a win over Andy Murray last last season, who is now sitting on Djokovic’s bench.
That will get underway from 8am GMT.
When does Jack Draper play Aleksandar Vukic at Australian Open?
So it could be Carlos Alcaraz next for Jack Draper, as the British No 1 bids to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time
But Draper plays another Australian in Aleksandar Vukic, after surviving a five-set thriller against Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Draper overcame a hostile atmosphere and “abuse” from the home fans as he defeated Kokkinakis in what was the longest match of the 23-year-old’s career.
But Draper said that the jeering home crowd actually increased his energy and made him play better against Kokkinakis.
Vukic, 28, is through to the third round of a grand slam for the first time and the World No 67 will have the crowd’s backing as he looks to continue his run.
He is one of two Australian players left standing at the tournament - along with eighth seed Alex de Minaur.
When does Draper play Vukic at Australian Open and how can I watch on TV?
Draper faces another Australian as he looks to reach the fourth round of the grand slam for the first time
Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz drops set but races through
Carlos Alcaraz dropped his first set of the Australian Open but the Spaniard quickly put it behind him to beat Nuno Borges and reach the third round.
Alcaraz is quietly going about his business in Melbourne, as the Spaniard bids to become the youngest player to win all four grand slams at the age of 21.
He came through a third-round clash with Portugal’s Borges 6-2 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3.
Alcaraz is through to the fourth round, where he will face either British No 1 Jack Draper of Australian hopeful Aleksandar Vukic.
Australian Open: Naomi Osaka retires against Belinda Bencic
A tough end to Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open. The former World No 1 is forced to retire at the end of the first set to Belinda Bencic.
Osaka led 5-2 in the first set but began to struggle to with her stomach and took painkillers after calling the physio onto court.
Bencic came back to force the tiebreak, winning the decider 7-3, before Osaka decided to shake hands at the net.