Emma Raducanu battles through pain to reach third round of Australian Open for first time

The Australian Open continues as Novak Djokovic faces a stern test against Tomas Machac and Jack Draper bids to set up a clash against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

But Jacob Fearnley’s debut run is over after the 23-year-old Scot was beaten in straight-sets by second seed Alexander Zverev, who is yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

British interest in the men’s singles now lies with Draper who will expect another hostile crowd when he takes on Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic after surviving a marathon test against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has dropped sets to inexperienced opponents in Nishesh Basavareddy and Jaime Faria so the 24-time grand slam champion will expect an even tougher challenge against Machac, a player who beat him in their last meeting.

In the women’s singles, Aryna Sabalenka continued her winning run at the Australian Open while Coco Gauff battles Leylah Fernandez, but two-time champion Naomi Osaka is out after she was forced to retire from her match against Belinda Bencic.

Follow all the latest scores and results from Melbourne Park below: