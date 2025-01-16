✕ Close Novak Djokovic practices for Australian Open 2025 with Andy Murray as coach

The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu booked a clash with second seed Iga Swiatek before Katie Boulter looks to also reach the third round.

Raducanu defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round for the first time but battled more injury problems during the victory.

The 22-year-old played through pain struggling with her lower back, but Raducanu is hoping it’s just a “small niggle” after her preparations for the tournament were disrupted by back spasms.

Later, Boulter looks to join Raducanu and make it four British players into the last-32 of the tournament after wins for Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley in the men’s yesterday.

Five-time grand slam winner Swiatek needed just one hour to cruise through, setting up a blockbuster match against Raducanu, who she is yet to drop a set against in three meetings.

Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner is also in late action, as Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca looks to back up his stunning opening win over ninth seed Andrey Rublev against Lorenzo Sonego.

Follow all the latest scores and results from Melbourne Park below: