Australian Open LIVE: Boulter vs Kudermetova latest score as Raducanu issues update on injury after win
Raducanu set up a clash with Iga Swiatek but battled through more injury worries in her win over Amanda Anisimova
The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu booked a clash with second seed Iga Swiatek before Katie Boulter looks to also reach the third round.
Raducanu defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round for the first time but battled more injury problems during the victory.
The 22-year-old played through pain struggling with her lower back, but Raducanu is hoping it’s just a “small niggle” after her preparations for the tournament were disrupted by back spasms.
Later, Boulter looks to join Raducanu and make it four British players into the last-32 of the tournament after wins for Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley in the men’s yesterday.
Five-time grand slam winner Swiatek needed just one hour to cruise through, setting up a blockbuster match against Raducanu, who she is yet to drop a set against in three meetings.
Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner is also in late action, as Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca looks to back up his stunning opening win over ninth seed Andrey Rublev against Lorenzo Sonego.
Follow all the latest scores and results from Melbourne Park below:
Australian Open: Latest scores
The 18-year-old sensation Joao Fonseca sparks wild scenes as he forces a fifth set against Lorenzo Sonego!
Fonseca, who stunned ninth seed Andrey Rublev on his grand slam debut, has the Brazil fans on their feet as he goes the distance.
Australian Open: BREAK! *Katie Boulter 6-7 4-1 Veronika Kudermetova
Boulter makes a statement of intent in the opening point, going after the serve with her backhand down the line.
The extra pace on the ball forces Kudermetova into the backhand miss and brings up two break points for Boulter.
Kudermetova saves the first with a rocket of a forehand but Boulter takes the second as Kudermetova pushes long!
The double break is secured.
Australian Open: Katie Boulter 6-7 3-1 Veronika Kudermetova*
A smooth hold from Boulter. Kudermetova was really going after her serve in the opening stages of the first set but the British No 1 is finding her spots more consistently now and rolls through another game.
Australian Open: *Katie Boulter 6-7 2-1 Veronika Kudermetova
Kudermetova turns defence into attack to find the forehand winner past Boulter, getting on the board in this second set.
Boulter looked to be taking that game to deuce but Kudermetova finds a hold, and looks to have shaken off that chest issue too.
Australian Open: Upset alert!
Frances Tiafoe is the biggest casualty of day five of the Australian Open as the American 17th loses in five sets to Fabio Marozsan.
The Hungarian was two sets to one down, but comes through in three hours and 17 minutes against Tiafoe to win 6-7 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1.
A bad defeat for Tiafoe. Losing 6-1 in the fifth set is not what you would expect from the US Open semi-finalist.
Australian Open: Katie Boulter 6-7 2-0 Veronika Kudermetova*
Boulter backs up the break as Kudermetova fires the backhand long. A good, aggressive start to the second set from Boulter.
Take away the tiebreak and the British No 1 has won seven of the last eight games.
Australian Open: *Katie Boulter 6-7 1-0 Veronika Kudermetova
Break! That’s excellent from Boulter! A brilliant return game from the British No 1 and she continues the momentum of the second half of the opening set to break Kudermetova in the first game.
A forehand winner to bring up two break points was followed by a deep return to the Kudermetova backhand. Boulter popped the volley into the open court and she strikes first in set two.
Australian Open: SET! Katie Boulter 6-7 Veronika Kudermetova
A strange one. After 25 minutes, Kudermetova led 5-1 and looked to be sailing towards a win.
But the momentum has turned, with Boulter mounting a comeback and Kudermetova receiving treatment on her chest.
Even though Kudermetova took the set, Boulter will know that she is right in this match.
Australian Open: SET! Katie Boulter 6-7 Veronika Kudermetova
Huge effort from Kudermetova to reach the Boulter volley, and put away the forehand winner from the angle.
It brings up three more set points for Kudermetova at 6-3.
She only needs one: Boulter can’t return the big first serve and, after all that, Kudermetova takes the first set.
Australian Open: Katie Boulter 6-6 Veronika Kudermetova - Tiebreak!
Kudermetova makes an excellent start as she is one again able to find depth to take away the Boulter strike. A big serve down the middle moves the Russian into an early 3-0 lead in the tiebreak.
A gutsy second serve from Boulter earns her the first point of the breaker, and she is then offered some further hope as Kudermetova nets on the backhand. 4-2 to the Russian at the change of ends.