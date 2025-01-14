Australian Open LIVE: Emma Raducanu overcomes serve to reach second round but Cameron Norrie knocked out

✕ Close Novak Djokovic practices for Australian Open 2025 with Andy Murray as coach

The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu battled through to the second round after toppling 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Cameron Norrie was defeated by Matteo Berrettini.

Raducanu overcame her serve, with the former US Open champion making 15 double faults across the match, but raised her level when it counted to win 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2).

And the 22-year-old Brit admitted there is room for improvement ahead of a second-round clash with another former teenage prodigy, American Amanda Anisimova, on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Norrie was unable to subdue Berrettini’s big serve as the Italian came from behind to beat the British No 2 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-1 6-3.

Later, British No 1 Katie Boulter begins her campaign against Canada’s Rebecca Marino, while her fiance Alex de Minaur headlines the night session.

The in-form qualifier Joao Fonseca, 18, is one to watch in Melbourne and will have nothing to lose when he faces ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below: