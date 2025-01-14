Australian Open LIVE: Emma Raducanu overcomes serve to reach second round but Cameron Norrie knocked out
Raducanu battled to an excellent win over 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova but Norrie went out to Matteo Berrettini
The Australian Open continues as Emma Raducanu battled through to the second round after toppling 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Cameron Norrie was defeated by Matteo Berrettini.
Raducanu overcame her serve, with the former US Open champion making 15 double faults across the match, but raised her level when it counted to win 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2).
And the 22-year-old Brit admitted there is room for improvement ahead of a second-round clash with another former teenage prodigy, American Amanda Anisimova, on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Norrie was unable to subdue Berrettini’s big serve as the Italian came from behind to beat the British No 2 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-1 6-3.
Later, British No 1 Katie Boulter begins her campaign against Canada’s Rebecca Marino, while her fiance Alex de Minaur headlines the night session.
The in-form qualifier Joao Fonseca, 18, is one to watch in Melbourne and will have nothing to lose when he faces ninth seed Andrey Rublev.
Follow all the latest action from Melbourne Park below:
Emma Raducanu looks ahead to second round
Emma Raducanu will face Amanda Anisimova in the second round. The American is a former teeange prodigy and is a former French Open semi-finalist.
Now 23, she is returning to tennis after taking most of the 2023 season off due to a mental health break.
“I know she's a big ball-striker, she hits the ball really hard. Practiced with her a couple times. She likes to dictate. So I think it's going to be a big challenge for me, of course.
“She's had some amazing results, as well. She broke out really early. I'm looking forward to going out there and testing my game and seeing where I'm at.”
Emma Raducanu’s serve had ‘mind of its own’ during tricky Australian Open win
Emma Raducanu joked her serve had “a mind of its own” after she battled her way to victory over 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova despite 15 double faults.
Nine of them came in the first five games and several at key moments, but the issue did not prevent Raducanu claiming her best win at the Australian Open, clinching a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) victory after two hours and 16 minutes.
The 22-year-old has been working to improve her serve with coach Nick Cavaday, but it is certainly not the finished article.
“I’m not sure what I changed in my serve today,” she said. “I think it had a mind of its own. I will be sure to reflect, look at that and come back to you.
“I think in the first set I was hitting a lot of good first serves. I hit a few aces. At the same time, I was hitting a double fault. I was quite accepting of that: ‘OK, I’m at least going for it’.”
Emma Raducanu on opening win at Australian Open
Emma Raducanu on her performance after beating 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 7-6 to reach the second round.
“I'm very pleased to havecome through that match. It was difficult. It was quite hot out there, getting quite sunny.
“Obviously playing against a really experienced and seeded opponent who is playing great tennis. I think I'm very proud of how I fought and how I overcame certain situations in that match.”
Good morning
