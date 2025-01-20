Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic responds to apology over ‘offensive’ comments ahead of Carlos Alcaraz clash
Djokovic will play Alcaraz on Tuesday but a dispute with an Australian broadcaster has caught the headlines
Novak Djokovic has “acknowledged” an apology from Australian TV presenter Tony Jones as “insulting and offensive” comments towards the Serbian caused a storm ahead of his blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz.
Jones publicly apologised to Djokovic and Serbian tennis fans after chanting: “Novak is overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak kick him out” before his third-round match against Jiri Lehacka.
Djokovic subsequently boycotted his post-match interview, although the 37-year-old has since turned his attentions to facing Alcaraz in the quarter-finals on Tuesday after Jones apologised on air and Channel Nine released a statement.
“Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested," a statement from Tennis Australia said. “He is is now moving on and focusing on his next match.”
Elsewhere at the Australian Open, home favourite Alex De Minaur bids for the quarter-finals against highly-rated American Alex Michelsen, while there were wins for Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.
Follow all of the latest news and scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below:
Novak Djokovic is satisfied with the apology issued by Australian TV presenter Tony Jones.
Djokovic has turned his attention to Tuesday’s blockbuster match against Carlos Alcaraz after Channel Nine said in a statement that it apologised “for any offense caused from comments made" while live on air.
“No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans,” the statement continued. “We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”
“Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested," read a statement issued Monday by Tennis Australia, "and is now moving on and focusing on his next match.”
Novak Djokovic insists he boycotted a post-match interview at the Australian Open after claiming a journalist for an official broadcaster made “offensive” remarks towards him.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who maintains he is happy to receive a fine over his stance, also claimed Channel 9 broadcaster Tony Jones made a “mockery” of Serbian fans at Melbourne Park.
But Djokovic opted against a conversation and instead made a simple statement before being booed by some fans: “Thank you for being here tonight, I appreciate your presence and support and I'll see you in the next round.”
Djokovic eased into the quarter-finals after a straight-sets win over Jiri Lehecka but the Serbian then refused to take part in the traditional on-court interview
An Australian TV presenter has publicly apologised to Novak Djokovic and Serbian tennis fans after the 10-time Australian Open champion boycotted his post-match interview on Sunday.
Djokovic revealed afterwards that his decision not to answer on-court questions in the customary manner following his fourth-round victory over Jiri Lehecka was in protest at comments made on host broadcaster Channel 9 by Tony Jones.
Jones mocked a group of chanting Djokovic fans behind him ahead of the Serbian’s third-round match by singing: “Novak is overrated, Novak’s a has-been, Novak kick him out.”
Morning news host Tony Jones mocked a group of chanting Djokovic fans, leading to the 10-time Australian Open champion boycotting a post-match interview