World number one Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win Miami Open title

Aryna Sabalenka made it third time lucky in big finals in 2025 to claim the Miami Open title for the first time.

Sabalenka lost out to Madison Keys in the Australian Open decider and teenager Mirra Andreeva at Indian Wells two weeks ago but proved too strong for fourth seed Jessica Pegula in Florida.

In a repeat of the US Open final last year, Sabalenka edged a tense first set before powering through to a 7-5 6-2 victory.

“I’m speechless,” said Sabalenka, who did not drop a set all fortnight, to Sky Sports.

“The last couple of finals were really tough and tight and close ones for me so going into this one I was so focused on myself. I was playing point by point and now it feels super special. I’m super happy with the title. First one in Miami.”

It is a second title of the year for the world number one, who also won the Brisbane International in January, and she extended her lead at the top of the rankings.

Sabalenka made the ideal start with a break of the Pegula serve to lead 2-0 but the American, who ended the dream run of Filipino teenager Alexandra Eala in the semi-finals, hit back by winning three games in a row.

Back came Sabalenka to lead 5-3 only for the Belarusian to falter trying to serve out the set, allowing Pegula to level once more.

The American, who had lost six of her previous eight meetings with Sabalenka, was vulnerable on serve, though, winning only one of 10 points on second serve during the opening set, and a seventh break of the contest gave the top seed the advantage.

Sabalenka still did not seem completely settled and she dropped serve again to start the second set but she knew the power balance was very much in her favour.

The belief began to ebb away from Pegula as Sabalenka reeled off four games in a row, and a final backhand down the line earned her the trophy.

There was disappointment, meanwhile, for British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the men’s doubles final, with top seeds Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez and Mate Pavic claiming a 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory.