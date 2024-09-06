Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US Open day 11: Jack Draper ‘not afraid’ of big stage ahead of semi-final

The British star faces world number one Jannik Sinner for a place in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 05 September 2024 23:49
Jessica Pegula is hoping to become the second successive American champion at the US Open (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jessica Pegula is hoping to become the second successive American champion at the US Open (Julia Nikhinson/AP) (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Jack Draper’s quest for US Open glory continues as he takes on Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, while there’s an all-American battle in the other last-four tie between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

On Thursday, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula set up a mouth-watering final on Sunday after respective wins over Emma Navarro and Karolina Muchova.

Here, the PA news agency take a look at day 11.

Picture of the day

Draper’s big day

British star Jack Draper says he is “not afraid” of the big stage as he targets a place in the US Open final.

In the first grand slam since Andy Murray ended his stellar career, Draper has announced himself as the new star of British tennis and is taking New York by storm.

He has won his first five matches without dropping a set, including his quarter-final win over 10th seed Alex de Minaur, to become the first British man to reach the semi-final of the US Open since Murray won it in 2012.

His toughest test yet awaits, though, as he will meet world number one Jannik Sinner in the next round.

Shot of the day

Sabalenka sets up Pegula shootout

There will be a first-time women’s winner of the US Open as Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula set up a final showdown on Saturday.

Sabalenka is back in the final, where she lost last year to Coco Gauff from a set up, after a straight sets win over Emma Navarro in the semi-final.

Navarro’s compatriot went one better, staging a fine recovery to come from a set and a break down to beat Karolina Muchova.

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

It is more than a dream. I never dream this, so it's much more. It's unbelievable year.

Italian Sara Errani after winning the mixed doubles

What’s on tomorrow

Arthur AsheKichenov/Ostapenka v Mladenovic/Zhang, Sinner v Draper, Fritz v Tiafoe

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in