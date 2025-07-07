Umpire given a rest while Wimbledon officials insist tech fail can’t be repeated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The umpire at the centre of Wimbledon’s embarrassing electronic line calling failure was left off the schedule on Monday – while organisers insisted the fiasco cannot happen again.

Officials blamed human error for the incident at a crucial stage of the fourth-round match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, with the system inadvertently turned off and not flagging that a shot from the British player was out.

Pavlyuchenkova, who would have moved 5-4 ahead, was furious with umpire Nico Helwerth for ordering the point to be replayed rather than making the call himself, accusing him of stealing the game and the tournament of home bias.

German Helwerth, who had officiated at matches on each of the first seven days and is one of the sport’s leading umpires, was notably absent on Monday, although organisers insisted it was a regular day off rather than a reaction to Sunday’s events.

Wimbledon officials apologised to both players, and chief executive Sally Bolton said: “It was important for us to to explain as much as we could at that point in time what we believed had happened, and to apologise to the players for it happening in the first place.

“We’re deeply disappointed that this has happened in the Championships. It was a human error. The ball-tracking technology is working effectively.”

The system has replaced line judges for the first time this year and such a high-profile malfunction is hugely embarrassing for the All England Club.

Bolton refused to go into the details of how the error had happened, or to explain what safeguards had been put in place during a briefing with reporters on Monday morning.

“I wasn’t sat there, so I don’t know what happened,” she said. “It was clearly deactivated in error, because you wouldn’t ordinarily deactivate a set of cameras mid-match intentionally.

“Once this happened, we did a full review of all of our systems and processes to check all of those kinds of things and to make sure that, both historically and moving forward, we have made the appropriate changes that we needed to make. So we’re absolutely confident in the system.”

Organisers later clarified the changes that have been made, with a spokesman saying: “Following our review, we have removed the ability for Hawk-Eye operators to manually deactivate the ball tracking. This error cannot now be repeated.”

Pavlyuchenkova, who went on to lose the game in question but won the match, was critical of Helwerth in her post-match press conference.

“I just thought also the chair umpire could take initiative,” said the Russian. “That’s why he’s there sitting on the chair. He also saw it out, he told me after the match. He probably was scared to take such a big decision.”

Bolton cited a breakdown in communication between the review official and the umpire, with Helwerth unaware the system had not been working previously during the game.

It is also a big week in a different type of court for the All England Club, with a judicial review into the decision to grant planning permission for its expansion into neighbouring Wimbledon Park taking place at the High Court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been vehement local opposition to the scheme, which will see 39 new courts, including an 8,000-seat show court, built on the site of a former golf club.

Wimbledon chair Debbie Jevans will be at the High Court on Tuesday, and Bolton said: “We remain really confident that we’ll make the progress we need to make.”