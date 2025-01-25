Alfie Hewett beats Tokito Oda in final and likens rivalry to Federer and Nadal’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alfie Hewett likened his rivalry with Tokito Oda to that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after finally getting the better of the Japanese 18-year-old.

Hewett was unable to hold back tears after defeating Oda 6-4 6-4 in the men’s wheelchair final at the Australian Open to win his 10th grand slam singles title and 32nd overall.

Since beating the teenager in the final here two years ago, Hewett had lost to Oda in three slam finals and the battle for the Paralympic gold medal in Paris last summer.

His dedication to ending the losing run in big finals saw him bring a left-handed hitting partner to Melbourne Park purely to prepare for a potential final against Oda, and it paid off.

“I didn’t expect me to start blubbering on the court, to be honest, but I’m probably harbouring a few feelings from the last couple of matches that we’ve played,” said Hewett, who won a sixth consecutive doubles title in Melbourne on Friday with Gordon Reid.

“It does knock you deep down, your belief and confidence in the big moments. For me to do it today and prove to myself more than anyone that I can rise to the occasion against a player like him, it was very overwhelming.

“Today I was just very hungry and motivated to try and showcase what I’m all about from point one.”

Hewett was world number one when Oda burst onto the scene, and trying to solve the puzzle of beating the new kid on the block has been a frustrating but satisfying one for 27-year-old Hewett.

“Tokito has come on tour and made us all just be better because we have to be,” he said. “Otherwise, he will dominate.

“Of course, in the moment it’s painful when you lose and you are wondering that it’s going to be a long road ahead. He’s so young, as well.

“You have to be challenged. You have to be pushed to your limits. We have a good relationship, and I’m glad that he’s pushing me, and I’m sure I’ll be pushing him, and he will say the exact same. It’s a bit of a Federer-Nadal situation – wheelchair version.”