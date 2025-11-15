When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner at ATP Finals? Start time and how to watch Tour decider
Alcaraz and Sinner meet in the ATP Finals for the first time and look to complete dominant seasons in style after each winning two grand slam titles
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lock horns in another major final, this time to decide the winner of the ATP Finals in Turin, as the rivals both look to finish dominant seasons with the year-end title.
Alcaraz and Sinner will be meeting for the first time on the ATP Tour since their US Open final clash two months ago, which Alcaraz won to determine the trilogy of grand slam finals played across the summer - following memorable meetings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Alcaraz has secured the year-end No 1 ranking for the first time since 2022 after what has been the most consistent season of the 22-year-old’s career. The Spaniard is attempting to lift his ninth tournament of the season and win the ATP Finals for the first time but will be against the home crowd as well as Sinner’s dominant run of results.
The Italian has won 30 matches in a row on indoor hard courts, as well as nine matches in a row at the ATP Finals, since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 title match. The 24-year-old is the defending champion but Alcaraz holds the edge over him in their recent meetings, with a 10-5 official head-to-head advantage.
As well as the ATP Finals title, the winner will also walk away with $5,071,000 (£3.87m) in prize money, which is slightly more than was on the line in the US Open final two months ago. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner?
The ATP Finals singles final will be played from approximately 5pm GMT on Sunday 16 November. It will follow the ATP Finals doubles final, which is due to start after 2pm GMT, as well as the subsequent trophy ceremony.
The ATP Finals are being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and the Tennis Channel in the United States.
Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner head-to-head
Sinner’s win in the Wimbledon final ended a run of five consecutive defeats to Alcaraz, and came just five weeks after holding five Championship points against him in the French Open final.
However, Alcaraz then produced a masterclass to beat Sinner in the US Open final, and leads their official head-to-head 10-5 after Sinner also retired from their Cincinnati Open final due to illness.
Sinner’s recent win over Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam does not count in the official head-to-head because it was an exhibition match. This will be their first meeting at the ATP Finals, and first indoor match in four years.
2025: US Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in four sets
2025: Cincinnati Open, final, outdoor hard - Sinner retired
2025: Wimbledon, final, outdoor grass - Sinner wins in four sets
2025: French Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2025: Italian Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets
2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets
2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets
2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets
2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets
2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets
2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets
2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets
2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets
ATP Finals prize money breakdown
Participation Fee: $331,000 (£252k)
Per round-robin match win: $396,500 (£302k)
Semi-final match win: $1,183,500 (£902k)
Final win: $2,367,000 (£1.8m)
Undefeated champion: $5,071,000 (£3.87m)
How ATP Finals prize money compares to grand slams
- 2025 ATP Finals champion: $5.07m (£3.87m)
- 2025 US Open champion: $5m (£3.74m)
- 2025 Wimbledon champion: $4m (£3m)
- 2025 French Open champion: $2.9m (£2.17m)
- 2025 Australian Open champion: $2.3m (£1.75m)
