Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner start time: When is French Open final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner will play Carlos Alcaraz for the French Open title on Sunday, with the sport’s two young rivals contesting a grand slam final for the first time.

Defending champion Alcaraz, 22, will bid for a second French Open and fifth grand slam but will have to end World No 1 Sinner’s winning streak over five sets.

The 23-year-old Italian, who defeated Novak Djokovic in straight-sets in the semi-finals, has won 20 matches in a row at the grand slams and will search for his third consecutive grand slam title in his first Roland Garros final.

World No 2 Alcaraz has beaten Sinner in their last four matches in a row, including last month’s Italian Open final in Rome. The Spaniard reached the final when Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the semis.

Between them, Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last five grand slam titles and their first meeting in a major final is unlikely to be the last time they face each other for the sport’s biggest prizes.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz?

The French Open men’s final will be played from 2pm BST (3pm local time) on Sunday 8 June. Though, by the time the pre-match ceremony is concluded, Sinner and Alcaraz will take to court at around 2:15pm.

French Open order of play - Sunday 8 June

From 10am BST

Women’s doubles final

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic

From 2pm BST

Men’s singles final

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]

What happened in the semi-finals?

Jannik Sinner halted Novak Djokovic’s bid of a 25th grand slam title in a gripping three-set win to advance to the French Open final for the first time. Sinner marched into a dominant lead but had to save three set points in the third before winning the match on a tiebreak 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3).

It was his fourth consecutive win over Djokovic, who said: “I think mentally he deserved big credit for hanging in there in the tough moments when the whole stadium was cheering. It was set points down, and he managed to find some really good shots. He showed why he's No 1 in the world.”

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the French Open final when Lorenzo Musetti retired injured while trailing 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-0 2-0. The second-set tiebreak was key, with Musetti playing well in the first two sets, before Alcaraz won the final eight games in a row to reach a second successive final.

“At the beginning of the third set, I knew what I had to do,” Alcaraz said. “I’m pushing him to the limit, try to make him run from side to side. In the end, you know, he had to retire, but I think it was a really important moment the beginning of the third set.”

What did Jannik Sinner say about Carlos Alcaraz?

“It's fun and not fun [to play Alcaraz]. It's both ways. But I think we we try to push ourself in the best possible way. I believe when there is a good match, it's also good to play. It's not only to watch, but also to play. It's very special. And the stage, it doesn't get any bigger now. grand slam finals against Carlos, it's a special moment for me and for him, too.

“He won here last year, so let's see what's coming. But for sure, the tension you feel before the match and during the match is a little bit different, because you know, we are both very young, we are both different, but talented.”

What did Carlos Alcaraz say about Jannik Sinner?

“I mean, I enjoy every time that I'm playing against them, because I love that battle. But, you know, most of the time is just about suffering, because they push you to the limit.

“If I want to play against Jannik, he's the best tennis player right now. I mean, he's destroying every opponent through the semifinal. Or Djokovic is 24 Grand Slam champion. I mean, this, I have no preference. I'm going to enjoy the match, and let's see who I'm gonna play against on Sunday.”

Roads to the French Open final

Jannik Sinner [1]

First round: Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-3 7-5

Second round: Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-0 6-4

Third round: Jiri Lehecka 6-0 6-1 6-2

Fourth round: Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-3 6-4

Quarter-final: Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0

Semi-final: Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3)

Carlos Alcaraz [2]

First round: Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-4 6-2

Second round: Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2

Third round: Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4

Fourth round: Ben Shelton 7-6 6-3 4-6 6-4

Quarter-final: Tommy Paul 6-0 6-1 6-4

Semi-final: Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-0 2-0 ret.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The French Open final will be Alcaraz and Sinner’s 12th career meeting, and the first in a grand slam final. Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head 7-4 and has four wins in a row against the Italian, including in the Rome final last month.

2025: Italian Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets

2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets

2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets

2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets

2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets

2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets

2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets

2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets