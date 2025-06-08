Rivalry with Alcaraz 'cannot be compared' to Big Three yet - Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet in a mouthwatering French Open final as the two best players in the world contest for a grand slam title for the first time.

After years of dominance led by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the men’s game has entered a new era with Alcaraz, 22, and Sinner, 23, winning the last five grand slam titles between them. In what is their 12th meeting of an electric, burgeoning rivalry, this is the first occasion Alcaraz and Sinner have competed in a major final and it’s unlikely to be the last.

World No 1 Sinner, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling semi-final, is through to his maiden French Open final and is on a run of 20 consecutive wins at the grand slams. But defending Roland Garros champion Alcaraz has had the upper hand in their recent clashes, winning four in a row, as well as their two previous matches over best-of-five sets.

It’s set to be a blockbuster of a final, which hopefully will not be as affected by the conditions as yesterday’s final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. The American Gauff triumphed over three gripping, error-strewn sets to win her first French Open, with World No 1 Sabalenka criticising her own “terrible” performance afterwards.

