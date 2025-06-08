Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner live: Scores and updates from blockbuster French Open final
Young rivals Alcaraz and Sinner clash in their first grand slam final after winning the last five major titles between them
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet in a mouthwatering French Open final as the two best players in the world contest for a grand slam title for the first time.
After years of dominance led by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the men’s game has entered a new era with Alcaraz, 22, and Sinner, 23, winning the last five grand slam titles between them. In what is their 12th meeting of an electric, burgeoning rivalry, this is the first occasion Alcaraz and Sinner have competed in a major final and it’s unlikely to be the last.
World No 1 Sinner, who defeated Djokovic in a thrilling semi-final, is through to his maiden French Open final and is on a run of 20 consecutive wins at the grand slams. But defending Roland Garros champion Alcaraz has had the upper hand in their recent clashes, winning four in a row, as well as their two previous matches over best-of-five sets.
It’s set to be a blockbuster of a final, which hopefully will not be as affected by the conditions as yesterday’s final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. The American Gauff triumphed over three gripping, error-strewn sets to win her first French Open, with World No 1 Sabalenka criticising her own “terrible” performance afterwards.
Carlos Alcaraz's route to French Open
Carlos Alcaraz’s path to the French Open final has featured more ups and downs than Jannik Sinner’s route, with the No 2 seed dropping sets to Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur in the opening week.
Overall, he has spent 14 hours and 37 minutes on court, to Sinner’s 12 hours 51 minutes. But Alcaraz cruised past the injured Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals and then his semi-final with Lorenzo Musetti ended early when the Italian retired injured at the beginning of the fourth.
Carlos Alcaraz [2]
First round: Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-4 6-2
Second round: Fabian Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2
Third round: Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4
Fourth round: Ben Shelton 7-6 6-3 4-6 6-4
Quarter-final: Tommy Paul 6-0 6-1 6-4
Semi-final: Lorenzo Musetti 4-6 7-6 (3) 6-0 2-0 ret.
Jannik Sinner's route to French Open
Jannik Sinner is yet to drop a set in the French Open and has won a series of one-sided matches on his route to the final, including in the third round when he dropped just three games against Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka.
He was pushed by Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, saving three set points when the 24-time grand slam champion was pushing for a fourth set, but showed immense resilience to save them.
Djokovic said after the semi-final: “It's good not to get a bagel or breadstick from Sinner here tonight. He's been giving those quite a bit this tournament.”
Jannik Sinner [1]
First round: Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-3 7-5
Second round: Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-0 6-4
Third round: Jiri Lehecka 6-0 6-1 6-2
Fourth round: Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-3 6-4
Quarter-final: Alexander Bublik 6-1 7-5 6-0
Semi-final: Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3)
Why Alcaraz raises his level against Sinner: 'I have to play 10 out of 10'
So what makes Alcaraz so different to everyone else? While Alcaraz has played an excellent clay-court season, establishing a 21-1 record while winning titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and reaching the Roland Garros final, the Spaniard has often lacked the consistency Sinner has shown.
While the No 1 was serving his doping suspension, Alcaraz was in disarray and looked lost without Sinner to play against. But the presence of Sinner, on tour and across the net, raises Alcaraz’s level.
“If I don’t play at my best, 10 out of 10, it’s going to be impossible to beat him,” Alcaraz said after his straight-sets win over Sinner in the Rome final. “That’s why I’m more focused when I’m playing against him, or I feel a little bit different when I’m going to face him than other players. He has that aura. When you’re seeing him at the other side of the net, it’s kind of different.”
Sinner's problem in French Open final: Alcaraz has upper hand
But Sinner has a problem in the French Open final, and that is Alcaraz. He has lost his last four matches in a row to the Spaniard, including his last two grand slam matches against him – both of which went to five sets. Additionally, while Sinner has gone 47-0 against the rest of the world since August, he is 0-2 against Alcaraz, who is starting to make a habit of snapping Sinner’s winning streaks. His last victory over Sinner, in last month’s Rome final, ended a run of 26 consecutive victories.
The French Open final will be Alcaraz and Sinner’s 12th career meeting, and the first in a grand slam final. Alcaraz leads the overall head-to-head 7-4 and has four wins in a row against the Italian.
Jannik Sinner takes dominance into first French Open final
Jannik Sinner – who will bid to become the first Italian Roland Garros champion since Adriano Panatta in 1976 – has won 20 consecutive grand slam matches, through his US Open and Australian Open title wins, and will aim to become just the fourth man, after Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, to win three grand slam titles in a row this century.
Over the past 18 months, Sinner has dominated the men’s ATP Tour while rising to an undisputed world No 1 ranking. He has made the French Open final in just his second tournament since returning from a three-month doping suspension without dropping a set and showed immense mental strength to close out his victory over Djokovic, denying the 38-year-old and the crowd in a gripping semi-final in over three hours.
“He showed why he’s No 1 in the world,” Djokovic said.
Carlos Alcaraz on Jannik Sinner: 'He's destroying opponents'
When Carlos Alcaraz took to press after his semi-final, he did not know if he was going to play Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final so spoke about both of them together.
“I mean, I enjoy every time that I'm playing against them, because I love that battle. But, you know, most of the time is just about suffering, because they push you to the limit.
“If I want to play against Jannik, he's the best tennis player right now. I mean, he's destroying every opponent through the semifinal. Or Djokovic is 24 Grand Slam champion. I mean, this, I have no preference. I'm going to enjoy the match, and let's see who I'm gonna play against on Sunday.”
What did Jannik Sinner say about Carlos Alcaraz?
“It's fun and not fun [to play Alcaraz]. It's both ways. But I think we we try to push ourself in the best possible way. I believe when there is a good match, it's also good to play. It's not only to watch, but also to play. It's very special. And the stage, it doesn't get any bigger now. grand slam finals against Carlos, it's a special moment for me and for him, too.
“He won here last year, so let's see what's coming. But for sure, the tension you feel before the match and during the match is a little bit different, because you know, we are both very young, we are both different, but talented.”
Coco Gauff dedicates emotional French Open triumph to ‘Americans who look like me’
Coco Gauff dedicated her victory in the French Open final to “people that look like me” in the United States and said she hopes it will bring “hope and light” to those who do not feel supported in the country.
The 21-year-old won her second grand slam title as she battled from behind to win a dramatic three-set final against the World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, mastering difficult conditions to win her first Roland Garros.
Gauff’s victory came three years after she was thrashed 6-1 6-3 by Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final, a defeat that left an 18-year-old Gauff in tears during the trophy ceremony.
The American was emotional as the national anthem was played on Court Philippe-Chatrier as she lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the first time.
Coco Gauff responds to Aryna Sabalenka over ‘not fair’ French Open final claim
Coco Gauff said Aryna Sabalenka’s suggestion that she would have lost the French Open final to Iga Swiatek was not “fair” after the American won her first Roland Garros title by beating the World No 1.
In difficult, windy conditions, Gauff fought from a set down to defeat Sabalenka 6-7 6-2 6-4 and win her second grand slam title on the Paris clay. However, a disgruntled Sabalenka criticised her own performance, in which she made 70 unforced errors, and said “it was the worst final I have ever played”.
Sabalenka added: “Like I think Iga... I think she would go out today and she would get the win. It just hurts. Honestly hurts. I've been playing really well, and then in the last match, go out there and perform like I did, that's hurt.”
How brilliant Coco Gauff tormented Aryna Sabalenka to win a ‘terrible’ French Open final
Yesterday, Coco Gauff stunned World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to win the French Open with an incredible comeback from a set down to win her second grand slam title.
Gauff had lost a one-sided French Open final to Iga Swiatek three years ago but demonstrated the immense improvements she has made to her game by defeating Sabalenka in another major final, winning 6-7 6-2 6-4 in over two and a half hours.
The World No 2 had won the US Open by beating Sabalenka in 2023, and repeated the trick as she overturned the momentum of the match behind her determined defence to draw errors from an erratic Sabalenka, who has now lost back-to-back grand slam finals this year.
