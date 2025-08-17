Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner start time and how to watch Cincinnati Open final
Alcaraz and Sinner meet again after contesting the French Open and Wimbledon finals over the summer
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet again in another final, this time at the Cincinnati Open on Monday as both players continue to build up to this month’s US Open.
Alcaraz and Sinner have contested the last two grand slam finals, with Alcaraz winning a five-set classic at the French Open final and Sinner getting his revenge in the Wimbledon final.
World No 1 Sinner is on a run of 26 consecutive wins on hard-court surfaces and snapped his losing run against Alcaraz by winning the Wimbledon final in four sets last month.
World No 2 Alcaraz still enjoys a 8-5 winning record against Sinner, and the Spaniard will have his eye on a statement win ahead of Flushing Meadows where the Italian is the defending champion.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner?
The Cincinnati Open men’s final will be played on Monday 18 August at 3pm local time (8pm UK time).
How can I watch it?
The Cincinnati Open is being shown on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. Viewers can also stream the match live on Now TV or Sky Go.
Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner head to head
Sinner’s win in the Wimbledon final ended a run of five consecutive defeats to Alcaraz, and came just five wins after holding five Championship points against him in the French Open final. Alcaraz still leads the head-to-head 8-5. This will be their fourth meeting this season, with all four coming in finals.
2025: Wimbledon, final, outdoor grass - Sinner wins in four sets
2025: French Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2025: Italian Open, final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in two sets
2024: China Open, final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets
2024: Roland Garros, semi-final, outdoor clay - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2024: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in three sets
2023: China Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in two sets
2023: Miami Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins in three sets
2023: Indian Wells, semi-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets
2022: US Open, quarter-final, outdoor hard - Alcaraz wins in five sets
2022: Umag, final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins in three sets
2022: Wimbledon, round of 16, grass - Sinner wins in four sets
2021: Paris Masters, round of 32, indoor hard - Alcaraz wins in two sets
