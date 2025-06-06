Carlos Alcaraz v Lorenzo Musetti live: Scores and updates from French Open semi-final before Djokovic v Sinner
Alcaraz looks to return to the Roland Garros final before the blockbuster between Djokovic and Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz bids for a second consecutive French Open final but Lorenzo Musetti stands in the defending champion’s way on men’s semi-final day at Roland Garros, before a blockbuster between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz, 22, played his best match of the tournament so far in dismissing Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals and has won his last five matches against the eighth seed Musetti, including two on clay this season. Musetti, 23, will be out for revenge after defeats to Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo final and Rome semi-final, as the Italian aims for a first grand slam final.
Later, Djokovic takes on World No 1 Sinner in the second of a mouthwatering pair of semi-final matches in Paris. Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest male grand slam champion in the Open era but Sinner has won the last two grand slam titles and has beaten Djokovic in their last three meetings.
French Open order of play - Friday 6 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 1:30pm BST
[2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]
Not before 6pm BST
[1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]
Good morning
It’s men’s semi-finals day at the French Open with two blockbuster matches to decide the line-up for this year’s showpiece at Roland Garros.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz first takes on Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who is aiming to reach his first grand slam final at the age of 23. Alcaraz has been in brilliant form during the tournament but Musetti has the clay-court game to potentially upset the Spaniard.
Later, there’s a huge clash between Novak Djokovic and World No 1 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is coming off an impressive win over Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals while Sinner has been in dominant form, having won the last two grand slams at the US Open and Australian Open.
