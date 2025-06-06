Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Carlos Alcaraz v Lorenzo Musetti live: Scores and updates from French Open semi-final before Djokovic v Sinner

Alcaraz looks to return to the Roland Garros final before the blockbuster between Djokovic and Sinner

Jamie Braidwood
at Roland Garros
Friday 06 June 2025 05:00 EDT
Comments
Alcaraz: 'Can't ask for a better performance than today'

Carlos Alcaraz bids for a second consecutive French Open final but Lorenzo Musetti stands in the defending champion’s way on men’s semi-final day at Roland Garros, before a blockbuster between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz, 22, played his best match of the tournament so far in dismissing Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals and has won his last five matches against the eighth seed Musetti, including two on clay this season. Musetti, 23, will be out for revenge after defeats to Alcaraz in the Monte Carlo final and Rome semi-final, as the Italian aims for a first grand slam final.

Later, Djokovic takes on World No 1 Sinner in the second of a mouthwatering pair of semi-final matches in Paris. Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest male grand slam champion in the Open era but Sinner has won the last two grand slam titles and has beaten Djokovic in their last three meetings.

Follow live updates and scores from the French Open below

Recommended

French Open order of play - Friday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 1:30pm BST

[2] Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti [8]

Not before 6pm BST

[1] Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic [6]

Jamie Braidwood6 June 2025 10:02

Good morning

It’s men’s semi-finals day at the French Open with two blockbuster matches to decide the line-up for this year’s showpiece at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz first takes on Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who is aiming to reach his first grand slam final at the age of 23. Alcaraz has been in brilliant form during the tournament but Musetti has the clay-court game to potentially upset the Spaniard.

Later, there’s a huge clash between Novak Djokovic and World No 1 Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is coming off an impressive win over Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals while Sinner has been in dominant form, having won the last two grand slams at the US Open and Australian Open.

Jamie Braidwood6 June 2025 10:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in