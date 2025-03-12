Tote, one of the most well-known betting sites in the UK, is synonymous with horse racing betting and has a wide selection of Cheltenham offers available for the 2025 festival.

We’ve compiled a guide to these offers, including details on the Tote Cheltenham placepot, any Tote Cheltenham free bets and other relevant Tote racing promos.

Tote Cheltenham Offers & Features

Tote has one of the biggest Cheltenham free bet offers on the market for this year’s festival, with free bet refunds available on every race.

Tote is offering to refund losing bets if your horse finishes second in any of the 28 races being staged at Cheltenham. The Tote Cheltenham offer applies to single bets only and has a maximum value of £10 per bet.

This is not the only Cheltenham offer available at Tote though, with others including:

Tote Guarantee: Punters will get at least the starting price (SP) or better on all Cheltenham winners, with Tote paying out more on winning bets if the Tote dividend is greater than the odds you backed your selection at.

Stayers Club: Join the Stayers Club on Tote to unlock exclusive offers. Get £2, £5 or £10 in free bets during Cheltenham and every other week of the year by placing the required number of qualifying bets.

Placepot insurance: Get your money back as a free bet if you go out in the first leg of your Tote Cheltenham Placepot as a member of the Stayers Club.

Free Placepot: Stayers Club members get a 50p free daily Placepot for each day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Exclusive tips: Get exclusive tips from Andrew Mount straight to your inbox as a member of the Stayers Club.

Live Streaming: Stream every race at Cheltenham free of charge with Tote, as long as you have a funded account.

Tote Cheltenham Sign Up Offer

The Tote sign up offer is a bet £10 get £40 bonus. The Tote welcome bonus is made up of £30 in free bets and 50 free spins on the slot game Big Bass Bonanza. Punters looking to claim this bonus simply need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the Tote website via one of the links in this article. If you do this, you won’t need to use the Tote bonus code B10G40.

Step 2: Sign up and deposit a minimum of £10 using a qualifying payment method.

Step 3: Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of evens or greater on any racing or sports market within seven days of registration.

Step 4: Bettors will have seven days to use their free bets and free spins once they are allocated.

Is There a Tote Promo Code for Cheltenham 2025?

Punters need to enter the Tote promo code B10G40 during registration if they want to claim the Tote Cheltenham sign up offer.

By using one of the links in this article, the Tote promo code should be automatically entered, although do double check before completing registration before depositing £10 and betting £10 to complete the Cheltenham offer requirements.

How to Get Free Spins on Tote

There are various ways bettors can enjoy claim free spins from Tote during the Cheltenham Festival, and we’ve listed a few below:

Welcome offer: Bettors can get 50 free spins with the Tote Cheltenham offer. The spins are for the slots game Big Bass Bonanza and have no wagering requirements attached.

Treasure Hunt: Spin Tote’s free daily prize wheel for a chance to win up to 50 free spins or £100 cash.

Reel Rewards: Join the Reel Rewards programme to earn free spins each week by staking a minimum of £100 on your favourite slots game.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

