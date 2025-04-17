World Snooker Championship draw: Full schedule and first round matches including Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter
O’Sullivan has yet to confirm if he will bid for a record eighth title at the Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan will face old rival Ali Carter in a blockbuster first-round draw at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible - if he decides to play.
Seven-time champion O’Sullivan is seeded fifth at the tournament but has not played in since January after pulling out of the Masters earlier this year.
Should the 49-year-old decide to play at the Crucible, he will take on a two-time World Championship finalist in Carter, who booked his place in the draw on Thursday.
The first-round clash has the potential to be a grudge match, with O’Sullivan calling Carter “not a nice person” and a “nightmare” to play against following a heated Masters match last year.
The World Snooker Championship gets underway on Saturday 19 April with the final played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.
World Snooker Championship draw
First-round matches
Judd Trump v Zhou Yuelong
Shaun Murphy v Dan Wells
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter
Ding Junhui v Zak Surety
John Higgins v Joe O'Connor
Mark Williams v Wu Yize
Barry Hawkins v Hossein Vafaei
Mark Selby v Ben Woollaston
Kyren Wilson v Lei Peifan
Luca Brecel v Ryan Day
Si Jiahui v Dave Gilbert
Neil Robertson v Chris Wakelin
Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
Jak Jones v Zhai Xintong
Xiao Guodong v Matthew Selt
Zhang Anda v Pang Junxu
