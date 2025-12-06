UK Championship snooker results, scores and schedule in full
Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out in the first round but Judd Trump and Mark Selby are among the players hoping to lift the trophy at the Barbican Centre in York
Snooker’s UK Championship has returned for 2025 with the best players in the world doing battle at the Barbican Centre in York to try and win one of the sport’s triple crown events.
Judd Trump lifted his second UK Championship title last year, beating Barry Hawkins 10-8 in an enthralling final, and the world No 1 remains on track to defend his title after beating Si Jiahui to reach the quarter-finals.
Trump hasn’t actually won a tournament since that victory over Hawkins 12 months ago but will hope a return to York can kick-start a season where the 11 events so far have been won by 11 different men – showing the depth of quality in snooker at the moment.
Another man who hasn’t won a tournament during the current campaign is Ronnie O’Sullivan and he failed to add to his record tally of eight UK Championship crowns after suffering a shock defeat to Zhou Yuelong in his first match.
Meanwhile reigning Masters champion Shaun Murphy three-time UK Championship winner Neil Robertson also still have their eye on the trophy. Here’s everything you need to know:
When is the tournament?
The UK Championship began on Saturday 29 November at the Barbican Centre in York, and the final will be played on Sunday 7 December.
How to watch
The championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the nine days. The tournament is also broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
What is the prize money?
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finalists: £50,000
Quarter-finalists: £25,000
Last 16: £15,000
Last 32: £10,000
Last 48: £7,500
Last 80: £5,000
Last 112: £2,500
Highest break: £15,000
Total prize pot: £1,205,000
UK Championship snooker schedule
(All times GMT)
Saturday 6 December
Semi-finals
13:00
Neil Robertson vs Judd Trump
19:00
Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy
Sunday 7 December
13:00
Final - session 1
19:00
Final - session 2
Results so far
Quarter-finals
Neil Robertson 6-4 Pang Junxu
Judd Trump 6-2 Ding Junhui
Mark Selby 6-2 Barry Hawkins
Shaun Murphy 6-3 Zhang Anda
Last 16
Ding Junhui 6-5 Scott Donaldson
Zhang Anda 6-2 Zhao Xintong
Barry Hawkins 6-0 Elliot Slessor
Shaun Murphy 6-5 John Higgins
Judd Trump 6-3 Si Jiahui
Mark Selby 6-2 Zhou Yuelong
Pang Junxu 6-3 Mark Williams
Neil Robertson 6-1 Wu Yize
Last 32
Judd Trump 6-4 Stephen Maguire
Si Jiahui 6-0 Ryan Day
Mark Williams 6-4 David Gilbert
Pang Junxu 6-2 Xiao Guodong
Wu Yize 6-4 Michael Holt
Neil Robertson 6-2 Julien Leclercq
John Higgins 6-2 Ben Woollaston
Shaun Murphy 6-2 Lyu Haotian
Zhao Xintong 6-1 Long Zehuang
Ding Junhui 6-4 Xu Si
Scott Donaldson 6-1 Mark Allen
Zhang Anda 6-5 Gary Wilson
Mark Selby 6-2 Lei Peifan
Zhou Yuelong 6-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan
Elliot Slessor 6-4 Kyren Wilson
Barry Hawkins 6-4 David Lilley
