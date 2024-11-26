UK Championship snooker LIVE: Score and updates as Judd Trump faces Neil Robertson in blockbuster clash
World No 1 Trump and 24-time ranking event winner Robertson meet in York for a mouthwatering best-of-11 encounter
Two of snooker’s biggest stars will meet in the first round of the UK Championship this afternoon as Judd Trump and Neil Robertson square off in a mouthwatering best-of-11 clash in York.
The pair have won 53 ranking titles between them during their trophy-laden careers to date and Trump is currently world No 1 after winning a remarkable seven tournaments in the past 15 months.
The one minor blip on the 35-year-old Englishman’s incredible CV is the fact he ‘only’ has four victories at snooker’s triple crown events (the World Championship, UK Championship and Masters) and he is trying to win this tournament at the Barbican Centre for just the second time, after his 2011 success.
Meanwhile, Robertson is a three-time UK champion but had to come through qualifying to reach York, having dropped out of the world’s top 16. That does mean the 42-year-old Australian is nicely tuned up to face the world No 1, who he beat 6-4 in the Champion of Champions event two weeks ago to avenge a loss at the Saudi Arabia Masters earlier this season.
Follow all the action below with our live blog:
UK Championship snooker - Trump v Robertson
Standing in Trump’s way is Neil Robertson. The Australian has been similarly prolific throughout his career, racking up 24 ranking event titles to sit seventh on the all-time list (Trump is fourth).
The 42-year-old recently dropped out of the world’s top 16 meaning he had to qualify for York, which he did so by squeaking past Oli Lines 6-5 before downing Matthew Stevens 6-2. That match sharpness could come in handy.
Robertson is a three-time UK champion and even as a qualifier, is more than capable of getting on a run and winning the event. He ended a 29-month title drought at the recent English Open, so is back towards his best.
UK Championship snooker - Trump v Robertson
This should be an absolute cracker this afternoon. In one corner, we have Judd Trump who has been snooker’s most consistent force over the past couple of seasons.
He’s currently world No 1, and hundreds of thousands of pounds ahead of his rivals on that list due to racking up seven tournament victories in the last 15 months.
Of course, the knock on Trump will always be that he doesn’t win enough of ‘the big ones’. He ‘only’ has four victories at snooker’s triple crown events (the World Championship, UK Championship and Masters) and he is trying to win the UK Champs here in York this week for just the second time, after his 2011 success.
UK Championship snooker - Trump v Robertson
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the UK Snooker Championship in York, where Judd Trump faces Neil Robertson in a tasty first-round clash this afternoon.
Stick with us for all the action
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments