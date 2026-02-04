Snooker great John Virgo dies aged 79

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snooker great John Virgo has died at the age of 79.

Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, enjoyed a long and storied career but was perhaps best known for his work as a broadcaster.

He was an established part of the BBC’s snooker coverage as a commentator, famous for his catchphrase of ‘Where’s the cue ball going?’.

Virgo was also well known for his role on the 1990s snooker show Big Break and was a regular on the exhibition circuit with his vast array of trick shots.

“Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79,” a WST statement read.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV.”

Jason Francis, chairman of World Seniors Snooker, announced the “heartbreaking” news of Virgo’s death in Spain in a post on the Snooker Legends account on X.

“JV was doing what he loved to do right up until the end, entertaining everyone,” he said. “Such an important person in my life but in our sport in general.

“An amazingly loyal friend to me, and someone you felt was sat with you at the match when he was commentating on TV.

“Hard to take this one…one great person who touched so many lives and loved the game. We will never forget you bud. RIP JV.”

Virgo spent 18 years as a professional and reached the World Championship semi-finals in 1979, when he also won the UK Championship.

He retired in 1994 and was later inducted into the World Snooker Tour hall of fame for his success on the baize and his work as a broadcaster.

The news of his death led to tributes from those he left an indelible mark on.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby posted on X: “So so sad to hear the news of the passing of John Virgo!!! Such a great guy and a huge character!! He Will be greatly missed! RIP JV”

Neil Robertson, who won the 2010 World Championship, said: “So sad to hear about the news of John Virgo’s passing. He was a great character and an amazing pundit/commentator.

“I had the pleasure of sharing the booth with him during the world championships a couple of years ago in which I got a huge appreciation for how good he was.”