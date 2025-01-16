“Anywhere but there!” Shaun Murphy’s 147 bid sunk by snooker during Masters win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shaun Murphy fell just short of a 147 break as he defeated Neil Robertson to move into the Masters semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.

In the eighth frame that saw him complete a 6-2 victory, Murphy, on course for a maximum, misjudged his shot as he potted the black to take his break to 120 and snookered himself behind the blue.

And the 42-year-old, who won the title in 2015 by beating Robertson in the final, said on BBC Two: “I couldn’t breathe!

“One of my targets for the season was to make a max in one of the Triple Crown events, and I was like ‘come on, this is a good chance, this is a good chance’. Anywhere but there, goodness me.

“It was exciting. The most important thing today was it would have been a great present – it’s my mum’s birthday today.”

Smiling as he put his head in his hands, he added: “What an idiot! Anywhere but there!

“I’d love to have another go at that one. I wouldn’t mind but I did that before once, years ago in the Welsh Open against Mark Williams. I did the same thing, exactly the same shot. You’d think I would have learned. I just couldn’t breathe. I was very nervous.”

Murphy also described his performance as “somewhere near my best”, adding: “I’m delighted, I’m really pleased.”

After the ‘Magician’ made breaks of 90, 67 and 66 en route to a 4-1 lead, two-time champion Robertson replied with a 108 when taking frame six before Murphy posted 82 and his almost-maximum as he wrapped up victory.

Australia’s Robertson said: “I thought both of us looked absolutely fantastic out there.

“I think when two players are playing really well, it’s just smallest of margins one way or the other can be the difference, and that’s the way it was. I think you just have to take your hat off to Shaun with how well he played today.”

On the near-147, he said: “It’s such a bad shot, because even if he leaves himself a shot with the rest on the yellow, he’s so good with the rest that you’d fancy him potting it. I couldn’t believe it.

“It was a real shame for everyone watching, it would have been really nice to see the 147 here as well.

“So, gutted for Shaun from that point of view, but I’m sure he’ll be happy with the match.”