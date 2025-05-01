Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhao Xintong LIVE: World Snooker Championship semi-final scores and updates

Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he has 'zero confidence' at World Snooker Championship 2025

Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Zhao Xintong with ‘The Rocket’ continuing his bid for a history-making eighth world title.

O’Sullivan had too much for Si Jiahui in the quarter-finals, though he admitted he got “lucky” and maintains he is playing below his best during this current run in Sheffield.

‘I’m playing awful and the cue feels awful,” O’Sullivan told BBC Sport. “It’s the worst situation to be in as a snooker player. I’m still in so I’ll keep punching away, keep trying. He played poor in the whole match really, let me off the hook loads of times, so I got lucky again.”

In the other semi-final, Judd Trump continued his ominous form by dispatching Luca Brecel while adding a record 104th century of a memorable season. And ‘The Ace in the Pack’ will take on O’Sullivan’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ rival Mark Williams, who prevailed on the final black in an unforgettable match with fellow veteran John Higgins.

Follow all the latest scores and updates from the 2025 World Snooker Championship below: