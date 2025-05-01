Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhao Xintong LIVE: World Snooker Championship semi-final scores and updates
Ronnie O’Sullivan resumes his quest for a history-making eighth world title against Chinese star Xintong Zhao, before Judd Trump battles Mark Williams at the Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Zhao Xintong with ‘The Rocket’ continuing his bid for a history-making eighth world title.
O’Sullivan had too much for Si Jiahui in the quarter-finals, though he admitted he got “lucky” and maintains he is playing below his best during this current run in Sheffield.
‘I’m playing awful and the cue feels awful,” O’Sullivan told BBC Sport. “It’s the worst situation to be in as a snooker player. I’m still in so I’ll keep punching away, keep trying. He played poor in the whole match really, let me off the hook loads of times, so I got lucky again.”
In the other semi-final, Judd Trump continued his ominous form by dispatching Luca Brecel while adding a record 104th century of a memorable season. And ‘The Ace in the Pack’ will take on O’Sullivan’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ rival Mark Williams, who prevailed on the final black in an unforgettable match with fellow veteran John Higgins.
Follow all the latest scores and updates from the 2025 World Snooker Championship below:
Shaun Murphy keen to change miss rule in snooker
"Totally scrap it, the miss rule was always in the rules, it wasn't a new rule, stop playing deliberate fouls,” Shaun Murphy says.
“It's gone full circule, players are playing deliberate fouls, the rule needs taking out, I think it's bad, not trying to hit the ball, but get that tactical advantage.
“I would [implement the ball in hand rule] if it was up to me, after any foul, it'd put the cat among the pidgeons!"
World Snooker Championship 2025: Ronnie O'Sullivan's run to semi-finals
First round: Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter
Second round: Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-4 Pang Junxu
Quarter-finals: Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-9 Si Jiahui
World Snooker Championship 2025: Zhao Xintong's run to semi-finals
First round: Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong
Second round: Lei Peifan 10-13 Zhao Xintong
Quarter-finals: Zhao Xintong 13-5 Chris Wakelin
Snooker to review transgender policy after UK Supreme Court ruling
Snooker's governing body is to review its transgender inclusion policy in the aftermath of the landmark UK Supreme Court ruling.
The ruling stated that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex under equalities law.
The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) stated it “has always been that its policy would be subject to immediate review should there be a change in circumstances".
Currently, trans women are permitted to compete in snooker events if their testosterone levels are below a specified level over a period of 12 months before competing.
The WPBSA said: "This is a complicated issue as the WPBSA is a world body and has to ensure it complies with equality legislation around the world as well as in the UK."
Ronnie O'Sullivan cautious over competition in World Snooker Championship
"I have relied on other people to win and that doesn't feel good for me. I always feel better when I force the opening and put the pressure on my opponents. You feel a lot better when you've won the match rather than they've lost it.
"Look at Judd and Mark [Williams] and Zhao, I won't be able to get away with the standard I have played the last three matches at."
John Parrott rejects Ronnie O'Sullivan's claim over lack of practice
Ronnie O’Sullivan has previously claimed he doesn’t practice much, but BBC pundit John Parrott maintains ‘The Rocket’ is working as hard as ever.
“Don't listen to him saying he doesn't practice. He is in the club grafting like a Trojan, he puts the hours in and he wants to win,” Parrott said.
"You will never see anyone like him again. He's the best player I've ever seen. His cue ball control is at another level. He's on another level to anyone who has played this game."
'Drained' Mark Williams 'over the moon' to reach final four at Crucible
"Draining,” Williams says reflecting on his big quarter-final win. “I was really drained this morning, two tough sessions then back.
“I lost four frames and potted two balls, then won it on the black, unbelievable. I would've just rolled in the blue.
“I felt really calm cleaning up the last few colours, just wanted to get through, drained, but I'm over the moon."
Zhao Xintong claims he is ‘stronger’ following snooker ban
Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Zhao Xintong in the semi-finals today and the Chinese player admits he is now “stronger” since his snooker ban.
Zhao served a 20-month ban after a betting scandal and is now ready to battle with ‘The Rocket’ for a place in the final.
“I trusted that I can come back, but I’m really happy because I’ve come back to the semi-final so quickly,” Zhao said. “I think it’s a surprise for me. I’m not really ready, I had one year not playing competition. I think I’m stronger than before because it’s two years later, I think I’m stronger.”
Luca Brecel hails Judd Trump as ‘probably the best ever'
“Yeah, absolutely. He’s incredible,” the Belgian said after his quarter-final defeat. “He’s so difficult to play against. Anyone in the draw I would have fancied beating but he’s just a different level.
“He’s just the best. Just his all round game, I think, you have many players who can score unbelievably, but he backs it up with great safety and great long-potting. That’s incredibly difficult and that’s the reason he’s number one.
“I think he’s been the best player for maybe the last five years, so it’s no surprise. He actually always plays like a number one, I think some years maybe the number one wasn’t as good as him. I think he’s probably the best number one that’s ever been, maybe.”
World Snooker Championship 2025 semi-final odds
The bookies only make O’Sullivan a slight favourite over Zhao in the closest of the two semi-finals:
Zhao Xintong 11/8
Ronnie O'Sullivan 8/15
While Trump is a heavy favourite to prevail over Williams:
Mark Williams 11/4
Judd Trump 1/4
