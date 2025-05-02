Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhao Xintong LIVE: Tight battle continues in World Snooker Championship semi-final

Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his bid for a record eighth snooker world title against Chinese star Zhao Xintong before Judd Trump plays Mark Williams in the other semi-final

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 02 May 2025 02:04 EDT
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he has 'zero confidence' at World Snooker Championship 2025

Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his bid for a history-writing eighth snooker world title at the Crucible Theatre today as he resumes his semi-final with Chinese star Zhao Xintong. The pair matched each other in Thursday’s opening session to close at 4-4, and clash this morning and again this evening before they conclude the contest on Saturday.

The opening eight frames of this best-of-33 semi-final were error-strewn and both players lacked rhythm, with Zhao’s final score of 86 proving to be the best break of the match so far and a telling one which ensured they ended the day level.

In the other semi-final, the world No 1 Judd Trump led Mark Williams 5-3 overnight after coming out on top of a scrappy evening session in which neither player found much fluency, that is until Trump’s closing century break.

Follow the score between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Zhao Xintong and all the key action from the World Snooker Championship below.

Yesterday: Nothing to separate O'Sullivan and Zhao

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and first-time semi-finalist Zhao Xintong shared the spoils in a gripping opening session at the Crucible, tying 4-4 as they fought for a spot in the World Snooker Championship final.

O'Sullivan's pedigree and experience on the big stage did not deter Zhao, who took a 2-0 lead and then finished impressively with a break of 86 - the highest of the match to date - to leave things all square after the initial leg of their best-of-33 contest.

With moments to go in the afternoon's play, Zhao broke a corner runner with a powerful shot to leave balls rolling around the carpet as he applied the finishing touches.

Ronnie O’Sullivan was drawing 4-4 with Zhao Xintong (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan was drawing 4-4 with Zhao Xintong (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere2 May 2025 07:15

Friday's running order at the Crucible

Here is how a mouth-watering of semi-final action is shaping up:

10:00

Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan

14:30

Mark Williams v Judd Trump

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Lawrence Ostlere2 May 2025 07:02

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhao Xintong

Welcome along to live coverage of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, as Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his quest for an eighth title.

Lawrence Ostlere1 May 2025 23:09

