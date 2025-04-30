Ronnie O’Sullivan v Si Jiahui LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and updates plus Higgins v Williams
Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his quest for a history-making eighth world title against Si Jiahui while John Higgins and Mark Williams play to a finish in their quarter-final
Ronnie O’Sullivan is already in control of his record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Si Jiahui as ‘The Rocket’ continues his bid for a history-making eighth world title.
O’Sullivan wasted little time in securing a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round at the Crucible Theatre and now leads talented youngster Si, who shockingly made the semi-finals here in 2023 at the age of just 20, 6-2 after their first session on Tuesday afternoon.
Now 22, the Chinese star has established himself in the top 16 but a best-of-25 clash against the greatest snooker player of all time still represents a huge challenge for the fearless potter and any errors during the first eight frames were punished by a ruthless O’Sullivan, who will look to break the back of the best-of-25 contest when the second session resumes this morning.
Wednesday’s 10am session will also feature O’Sullivan’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ veterans John Higgins and Mark Williams playing to a finish in their quarter-final. The pair were locked at 8-8 following an intriguing first two sessions, with 13 frames the target for victory.
Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below:
John Higgins 8-9 Mark Williams
Higgins makes 21 and then decides a really tricky pot isn’t worth the risk and plays a granit safety behind the brown instead.
Got himself back in the frame although he still trails 47-21 with four reds left on the table.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 7-3 Si Jiahui
O’Sullivan flukes a red as he tries to play safe. Cannons into another red along the bottom cushion and that rolls into the right corner. The Rocket will take it!
A chance to build a lead in frame 11
John Higgins 8-9 Mark Williams
Good pack split by Higgins, leaving himself on a red to the right corner. He then goes up for the blue before playing a little cannon on three reds bunched together.
He’s hampered on the black but pots it well with awkward cueing. Suddenly this is a proper chance for the Scot.
John Higgins 8-9 Mark Williams
Williams moves to 46 on this break pretty effortlessly but then he’s left with a tough-ish pot on a red to left middle. He’s picks it out of the side of the pack and tries to roll it in dead-weight but it’s always towards the top jaw and bounces out.
Williams hadn’t split the pack of reds, he was just picking off the loose ones, so Higgins will need to go into them as he tries to counter from 46 points behind.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 7-3 Si Jiahui - SI WINS FRAME 10
That’s much better from Si Jiahui. A real nerve-settler of a break and he’s taken full advantage of Ronnie’s mistake.
Keeps his composure, has he cueball on a string for the break and pots frame-ball with a red along the bottom cushion.
A total clearance actually gives hima century with a 101 break and he gets roars of approval from the crowd. They’re desperate to see him make a match of this.
Si Jiahui wins frame 10 with a century to close to 7-3 behind.
John Higgins 8-9 Mark Williams
Mistake from Higgins as he makes a real mess of a safety shot, the cueball stays at the business end of the table and leaves Williams plum in among them.
Easy starter red and the chance to take control of this frame
Ronnie O'Sullivan 7-2 Si Jiahui
O’Sullivan straight in again in frame 10 and he’s rattling along but a bad miss of a red to left corner when he’s on 34 means it’s end of break.
An unexpected chance for Si and one he simply has to take. A second chance of the morning.
John Higgins 8-9 Mark Williams - WILLIAMS WINS FRAME 17
Very nice stuff from Mark Williams. Took full advantage of Higgins’ surprise miss on 40. Constructs the break very cleverly and when he pulls out a good pot on the final red, cutting it into the right corner, he’s more or less over the line.
A break of 73 in the end for the Welshman and Mark Williams wins frame 17 to take the lead at 9-8. Those frames when your opponent is in first and you counter-attack to win it are probably the sweetest.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 7-2 Si Jiahui - O'SULLIVAN WINS FRAME 9
Perfect start for O’Sullivan. Get himself beyond the snookers required stage with comfort, eventually misses the final red but Si won’t bother returning to the table.
Ronnie O’Sullivan wins frame nine to lead 7-2.
At some point in this tournament, someone will actually play to their ability against O’Sullivan and possibly give him a game but this match doesn’t seem to be that day... Si playing well below his level and honestly, it’s hard to see him getting himself back into this quarter-final.
John Higgins 8-8 Mark Williams
Higgins looking in good touch in the early going but then, out of nowhere, misses a red to the left corner. Overcuts it and it hits the near jaw of the pocket.
A 40-point lead, which is worth having, but the frame was at his mercy. Williams launches a counter-attack with the reds nicely positioned and all colours available
