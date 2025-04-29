John Higgins v Mark Williams LIVE: World Snooker Championship updates before Ronnie O’Sullivan plays
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s continues his quest for a history-making eighth world title against Si Jiahui after fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ veterans John Higgins and Mark Williams do battle
Ronnie O’Sullivan will begin his record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Si Jiahui this afternoon as ‘The Rocket’ continues his bid for a history-making eighth world title.
O’Sullivan wasted little time in securing a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round at the Crucible Theatre and now faces talented youngster Si, who shockingly made the semi-finals here in 2023 at the age of just 20. Now 22, the Chinese star has established himself in the top 16 but a best-of-25 clash against the greatest snooker player of all time still represents a huge challenge for the fearless potter.
Before O’Sullivan v Si gets underway in Sheffield, there is a mouthwatering quarter-final clash beginning in the morning session as snooker legends John Higgins and Mark Williams square off once again. Both men turned professional in 1992, the same year as O’Sullivan, and celebrate their 50th birthdays this year but are still at the top of their game.
There is sure to be a raucous reception for the two men, who have seven world titles between them and a long-standing rivalry, perhaps matching the emotional adulation they received when playing at the Masters at Alexandra Palace in London a couple of years ago. They also met in the 2018 world final, where Williams prevailed 18-16 ina titanic tussle and there’s nothing to suggest this quarter-final will be any less spectacular.
Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below:
World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full
The World Snooker Championship rolls on with the action at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield heating up as the tournament reaches the quarter-final stage.
A number of top contenders have already fallen, including defending champion Kyren Wilson - pipped by Lei Peifan in the first round - and four-time winner Mark Selby, who was knocked out by training partner Ben Woollaston.
There have been no such problems so far, though, for a returning Ronnie O’Sullivan. The seven-time champion made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity by reeling off three centuries in five frames as he completed a 10-4 win over Ali Carter to reach the second round, and backed it up with a routine win over Pang Junxu to reach a record-extending 23rd quarter-final.
Here’s everything you need to know:
