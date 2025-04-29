RELATED VIDEO: Ray Reardon’s heartfelt conversation with Ronnie O’Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan will begin his record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Si Jiahui this afternoon as ‘The Rocket’ continues his bid for a history-making eighth world title.

O’Sullivan wasted little time in securing a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round at the Crucible Theatre and now faces talented youngster Si, who shockingly made the semi-finals here in 2023 at the age of just 20. Now 22, the Chinese star has established himself in the top 16 but a best-of-25 clash against the greatest snooker player of all time still represents a huge challenge for the fearless potter.

Before O’Sullivan v Si gets underway in Sheffield, there is a mouthwatering quarter-final clash beginning in the morning session as snooker legends John Higgins and Mark Williams square off once again. Both men turned professional in 1992, the same year as O’Sullivan, and celebrate their 50th birthdays this year but are still at the top of their game.

There is sure to be a raucous reception for the two men, who have seven world titles between them and a long-standing rivalry, perhaps matching the emotional adulation they received when playing at the Masters at Alexandra Palace in London a couple of years ago. They also met in the 2018 world final, where Williams prevailed 18-16 ina titanic tussle and there’s nothing to suggest this quarter-final will be any less spectacular.

Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below: