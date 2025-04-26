Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his bid for a record eighth title at the World Snooker Championship as he takes on the dangerous Pang Junxu at the Crucible.

O’Sullivan’s participation in Sheffield had been in doubt after The Rocket’s withdrawal from a number of events during the first months of the year, but the Englishman returned to the baize for a first-round meeting with old foe Ali Carter earlier this week. O’Sullivan looked in good touch, too, again getting the better of a regular, and heated, rival over the years to progress.

The veteran will recognise the threat posed by Chinese talent Pang, though. The 25-year-old remains without a ranking title on the World Snooker Tour but has shown good form this year, reaching the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open and last eight on home soil at the World Open recently. Pang beat compatriot Zhang Anda to set up this meeting.

