Ronnie O’Sullivan v Pang Junxu LIVE: Rocket continues return in second-round clash at World Snooker Championship
O’Sullivan is seeking an eighth title at the Crucible after returning to action for the World Championship
Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his bid for a record eighth title at the World Snooker Championship as he takes on the dangerous Pang Junxu at the Crucible.
O’Sullivan’s participation in Sheffield had been in doubt after The Rocket’s withdrawal from a number of events during the first months of the year, but the Englishman returned to the baize for a first-round meeting with old foe Ali Carter earlier this week. O’Sullivan looked in good touch, too, again getting the better of a regular, and heated, rival over the years to progress.
The veteran will recognise the threat posed by Chinese talent Pang, though. The 25-year-old remains without a ranking title on the World Snooker Tour but has shown good form this year, reaching the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open and last eight on home soil at the World Open recently. Pang beat compatriot Zhang Anda to set up this meeting.
Follow all of the latest from the Crucible with our live blog below:
Impressive Chris Wakelin dumps maximum man Mark Allen out of World Championship
The draw is opening up intriguingly at the Crucible, with Mark Allen the latest big name to fall yesterday despite a magic maximum against Chris Wakelin...
Impressive Chris Wakelin dumps maximum man Mark Allen out of World Championship
World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full
Want to follow every twist and turn of this year’s World Snooker Championship? We’ve got you covered...
World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I was scared to go near a snooker table and I’ve lost my bottle’
It did not at all appear certain that Ronnie O’Sullivan would be back to make a 33rd consecutive Crucible appearance after the Rocket’s late withdrawal from a number of events in recent weeks. Ahead of the tournament, Luke Baker sat down with the seven-time world champion to find out more about his struggles:
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I was scared to go near a snooker table and I’ve lost my bottle’
Ronnie O’Sullivan was scared of having ‘a meltdown’ before opening win at Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan revealed he was still ravaged by self-doubt despite completing a stunning demolition job on Ali Carter to secure his place in the second round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.
The seven-time champion fired three centuries and two more breaks over 50 as he took just 67 minutes to turn a tight and error-strewn overnight lead into a stunning 10-4 triumph over the double former finalist.
Ronnie O’Sullivan was scared of having ‘a meltdown’ before opening win at Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan off to near-perfect start with emphatic win over Ali Carter
Ronnie O’Sullivan made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity by reeling off three centuries in five frames as he completed a 10-4 win over Ali Carter in the first round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
The seven-time champion, who has not played on the professional tour since he crashed out of the Championship League in January, looked close to his best as he swiftly set up this last-16 clash against Pang Junxu.
Ronnie O’Sullivan off to near-perfect start with emphatic win over Ali Carter
Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Pang Junxu LIVE
Ronnie O’Sullivan will be back on the baize this afternoon as The Rocket continues his pursuit of an eighth world title with a meeting with Pang Junxu. O’Sullivan looked in good touch as he returned to the table at the World Championship after a difficult start to 2025 with a win over Ali Carter - with a number of Crucible contenders already falling, can he keep it going?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments