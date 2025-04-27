Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to add to his overnight lead in the second session ( Getty Images )

Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his bid for a record eighth title at the World Snooker Championship as he plays the second session of his match against the dangerous Pang Junxu at the Crucible.

The seven-time world champion will have recognised the threat posed by Chinese talent Pang, who made the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open earlier this season and beat compatriot Zhang Anda to reach round two, but the Rocket made a flying start to the last-16 encounter on Saturday afternoon.

He won the first four frames before the mid-session interval of the opening session and although Pang finally got on the board in frame five, O’Sullivan went on to build an overnight 6-2 lead in the best-of-25 encounter. The second session of the match takes place this afternoon, before the third and final session (if it’s required) on Monday evening, with 13 frames the target for a place in the quarter-finals.

O’Sullivan’s participation in Sheffield had been in doubt after The Rocket’s withdrawal from a number of events during the first months of the year, but the Englishman returned to the baize for a first-round meeting with old foe Ali Carter earlier this week. O’Sullivan looked in good touch, too, again getting the better of a regular, and heated, rival over the years to progress.

Follow all of the latest from the Crucible with our live blog below: