Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against Ali Carter ( Action Images via Reuters )

The greatest snooker player of all time, Ronnie O’Sullivan, returns to action on Wednesday afternoon as he faces the conclusion of his first-round clash with long-time foe Ali Carter at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

O’Sullivan made plenty of mistakes during his first session since January, having taken time out from the sport to prioritise his mental health and wellbeing. But his opponent gifted up plenty of opportunities and the Rocket took a 5-4 overnight in their tight first-round battle.

O’Sullivan has pulled out of several events at short notice over the past 12 months, including the Masters at Alexandra Palace and admits he has been scared to go near a snooker table during his absence, while fearing he has “lost his bottle”.

He is currently level with Stephen Hendry for the most world titles won at the Crucible, with seven, and although he has played down expectations of securing a record-breaking eight this year, he does have form – having opted to miss the whole of the 2013 season before rocking up in Sheffield and winning the world title that year.

Follow all the action from the first-round encounter between O’Sullivan and Carter from the Crucible with our blog below: