Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong begin their World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible today in what promises to be a fascinating match-up

At 50 years of age, Williams is the oldest Crucible finalist in history as he tries to claim a fourth world title, 25 years after his first. Meanwhile, Zhao is 22 years his junior and the 28-year-old Chinese star is the youngest World Championship finalist since 2011.

Welshman Williams overcame world No 1 Judd Trump 17-14 in a captivating semi-final despite poor eyesight causing him to claim he is playing “half-blind” while Zhao – who is somewhat of a controversial figure as he competes at this World Championship as an amateur after recently returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker – enjoyed a day off on Saturday after thrashing seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 17-7 with a session to spare on Friday evening.

The pair begin their best-of-35 encounter at 1pm on Sunday afternoon, with the second session at 7pm that evening, before sessions three and four are at the same times on Bank Holiday Monday, with the 2025 world champion to be crowned in the evening.

Follow all the action from day one of the World Snooker Championship final between Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong below: