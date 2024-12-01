Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths dies aged 77

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former world snooker champion Terry Griffiths has died at age of 77 after a long battle with dementia, his family has confirmed.

Griffiths came through the qualifying rounds to win the 1979 Crucible title, and also won the Masters and the UK Championship to complete the sport’s illustrious ‘triple crown’.

In later years Griffiths became an accomplished coach, inspiring the likes of Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams and Mark Allen.

Three-time world champion Williams was among the first to pay tribute on social media, describing Griffiths as a “mentor, coach, friend, legend”.

Allen added: “What a legend of a man who helped shape my career and life both on and off the table. Absolutely heartbroken. He wasn’t just a coach, he was family.”

Griffiths’ son Wayne wrote on Facebook: “To our friends and snooker followers in general, we are deeply saddened to share the news of our loss.

“Terry Griffiths OBE passed away peacefully on 1st December, after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was surrounded by his family in his beloved home-town in South Wales.

“A proud Welshman, Terry was born in Llanelli, brought pride to Llanelli and now he has found peace in Llanelli. He would not have had it any other way.”

Griffiths was a fixture at the top end of the sport during the 1980s and early 1990s, reaching at least the quarter-finals of the World Championship for nine straight years, and reaching the final again in 1988.

He retired from playing after a first round defeat to Williams at the 1997 World Championship.

World number one Judd Trump, who won the UK Championship on Sunday evening, was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: “It is incredibly sad news. He is a legend of the game.

“Terry was a very witty guy. Whenever I was at the Welsh Open, he would come over and make a joke. I had a good connection with him.

“It is hard to connect with some of the older generation but he was someone I felt I could get along with. It is a sad day for Welsh sport.”

Former world champion Shaun Murphy said on X: “Just hearing the news that Terry Griffiths has passed away. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

World Snooker posted a statement describing Griffiths as an “all-time snooker great”, adding: “Our sincere condolences to Terry’s family and many friends. He was loved and respected by everyone in the sport.”

The Welsh Billiards and Snooker Association said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of WBSA President Terry Griffiths OBE. We send our deepest condolences to Terry’s family.”