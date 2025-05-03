Judd Trump vs Mark Williams LIVE: Zhao to discover World Snooker Championship final opponent after O’Sullivan thrashing
Mark Williams and Judd Trump will battle it out for to face Zhao Xintong in Sunday’s Crucible final
Mark Williams and Judd Trump’s closely-fought World Snooker Championship semi-final will reach its climax as Zhao Xintong awaits to discover who he will face at the Crucible come Sunday.
World No 1 Trump and Williams continued a nip-and-tuck affair as the Welsh veteran squared affairs at 8-8 in Friday’s afternoon session. Trump had extended his overnight advantage from 5-3 to 7-3 and had chances to further swell his tally, but Williams showed all of his experience to edge a couple of nibblers and leave the match beautifully poised going into weekend.
Williams will hope to carry his momentum into the final two sessions as he looks to seal his place in Sunday’s finale showpiece against Chinese sensation Zhao.
Zhao will enjoy a well-earned day off after thrashing seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 17-7 with a session to spare on Friday evening, sending “The Rocket” packing in the last four.
Follow the score between Judd Trump and Mark Williams and all the key action from the World Snooker Championship below.
Ronnie O’Sullivan highlights the ‘three things’ behind his semi-final thrashing
“I don’t even know if it was the cue, the ferrule or me,” O’Sullivan said. “There were three things.
“I just don’t even know where the white ball’s going. I’m at a loss, to be honest with you. I don’t even know what to say.
“Sometimes you’ve got to try something different, you know? It didn’t feel great before so I tried to go back to the old brass ferrule.
“I’m not making the cue as an excuse or anything like that but if I hadn’t snapped my old cue maybe I’d have been able to give him a better game but really my performances have not been good enough.”
Yesterday: Ronnie O’Sullivan swept aside by Chinese star Zhao Xintong in World Snooker Championship semis
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hopes of an eighth World Snooker Championship crown were destroyed as Zhao Xintong thrashed him 17-7 with a session to spare.
Zhao took a stranglehold on the semi-final by winning all eight frames in a remarkable session on Friday morning – only the fourth whitewash of O’Sullivan’s long Crucible career.
It meant a 12-4 advantage for Zhao and O’Sullivan, out of sorts after having the tip and ferrule on his cue changed overnight, was unable to force a momentum shift when play resumed on Friday evening.
Zhao’s aggressive break-building piled the pressure on O’Sullivan and there was no stopping him becoming the second Chinese player to reach the World Championship final after Ding Junhui in 2016.
Saturday's running order at the Crucible
Here is how today’s semi-final action is shaping up:
10am
Judd Trump 8-8 Mark Williams - frames 17-24
2:30pm
TBC
7pm
Judd Trump vs Mark Williams - to a finish
It has been hinted that an exhibition match is in the works for the 2:30pm afternoon slot, which was meant to be filled by Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Zhao Xintong before it finished prematurely.
Judd Trump vs Mark Williams LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the World Snooker Championship semi-finals.
Just one more semi-final to tie up after Friday’s clash between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Zhao Xintong was put to bed prematurely, with Chinese star Zhao thrashing O’Sullivan 17-7 to seal his place in the Crucible final with a session to spare.
Now, we turn to Judd Trump and Mark Williams, whose semi-final encounter has been much tighter. It’s tied at 8-8 going into today, with two sessions on the docket.
We’ll have all the build-up and action, right here.
