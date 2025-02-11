Warren Gatland news LIVE: Wales coach set to leave role immediately amid dismal Six Nations

Warren Gatland will leave his role as Wales head coach ( PA Wire )

Warren Gatland is set to leave his role as head coach of Wales with immediate effect amid an appalling Six Nations and a record losing streak.

Wales went the entirety of 2024 without winning a single Test match before being thumped 43-0 by France in Paris to kick off the 2025 Six Nations and then being turned over 22-15 by Italy at the weekend in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreline suggests to take their losing streak to 14 games.

That result in Rome has set them on course for a second straight Six Nations wooden spoon and Gatland is now set to fall on his sword, having been given a stay of execution following a review by the Welsh Rugby Union after a dismal set of autumn international results.

The 61-year-old New Zealander had a hugely success first spell in charge of Wales between 2007 and 2019, including three grand slams but has struggled since returning to the role in 2022, with Welsh rugby as a whole in crisis. The likes of interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby, Glasgow Warriors boss Franco Smith and ex-Australia and Argentina coach Michael Cheika are among the early names being touted as a replacement.

Follow all the latest news surrounding Warren Gatland’s future: