Warren Gatland news LIVE: Wales coach set to leave role immediately amid dismal Six Nations

Warren Gatland is set to leave his role as head coach of Wales with immediate effect amid an appalling Six Nations and a record losing streak.
Wales went the entirety of 2024 without winning a single Test match before being thumped 43-0 by France in Paris to kick off the 2025 Six Nations and then being turned over 22-15 by Italy at the weekend in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreline suggests to take their losing streak to 14 games.
That result in Rome has set them on course for a second straight Six Nations wooden spoon and Gatland is now set to fall on his sword, having been given a stay of execution following a review by the Welsh Rugby Union after a dismal set of autumn international results.
The 61-year-old New Zealander had a hugely success first spell in charge of Wales between 2007 and 2019, including three grand slams but has struggled since returning to the role in 2022, with Welsh rugby as a whole in crisis. The likes of interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby, Glasgow Warriors boss Franco Smith and ex-Australia and Argentina coach Michael Cheika are among the early names being touted as a replacement.
Wales on record losing streak
The move for Gatland to exit doesn’t come as a huge shock given that Wales are currently on a record 14-game losing streak.
They haven’t won a Test match since a 43-19 win over Georgia in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup in October of that year.
They lost to Argentina to exit that tournament before enduring a winless 2024 Six Nations, a fruitless summer tour to Australia, defeats to Fiji, Australia and South Africa in the autumn and now losses to France and Italy to kick-start this Six Nations.
They are in real trouble and Gatland’s departure, which is set to be confirmed by the Welsh Rugby Union this afternoon, is an inevitable consequence.
